Sep. 26, 2025

Mayor Daniel Lurie appointed San Francisco Democratic Party Chair Nancy Tung to the Airport Commission on Friday, elevating a key ally to a prominent post on one of the city’s most important governing bodies. “It’s an honor to be appointed to this important position,” Tung said in an interview. “San Francisco’s recovery relies heavily on our tourism economy, and SFO is a critical part of that.” The Airport Commission serves as the governing body for SFO, the nation’s 12th-largest airport, and oversees an operating budget of more than $1.6 billion.

A career prosecutor, Tung leads the Vulnerable Victims Unit at the San Francisco district attorney’s office. She was elected chair of the local Democratic County Central Committee last year after moderates swept the local party’s elections and, through that role, has worked to pull San Francisco politics back toward the center. Tung will replace Jane Natoli, an appointee of former Mayor London Breed and San Francisco organizing director for YIMBY Action, on the commission. Natoli said in an interview that she respects Lurie’s decision but “would have wanted to continue serving.” Tung’s appointment underscores her alliance with Lurie, whom she endorsed as her second choice in the 2024 mayoral election. That decision distinguished her from many of her moderate colleagues on the DCCC, who solely backed Breed . After he won the election, Lurie tapped Tung for his transition team . The post could boost any political ambitions Tung might have beyond the DCCC. She unsuccessfully ran for district attorney in 2019 against Chesa Boudin, who was then recalled as DA in 2022 over voters’ concerns about crime. Tung was later on Breed’s appointment shortlist to replace Boudin .

Lurie made the announcement in a press release that also named appointees to the Sunshine Ordinance Task Force and the Arts Commission. “These new appointees bring decades of experience and a commitment to public service, leadership in their communities, and effective government,” Lurie said. “Their expertise will help us strengthen city government and drive San Francisco’s economic comeback.” Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Tung’s appointment was subject to approval by the Board of Supervisors.