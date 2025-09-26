Sundown Cinema brings huge crowd to Dolores Park

Bundled beneath blankets and warm layers, about 3,500 people filled the lawn at Dolores Park to watch “La La Land” Thursday night for the return of Sundown Cinema.
The city’s beloved tradition of outdoor movie screenings had been postponed this year due to the loss of a sponsor but roared back to life through a partnership with The Standard. Waymo, Mubi, and Pier 39 also supported the relaunch.
“It’s just nice to see everybody kind of coming together,” said Eric Hernandez, who caught the musical with his girlfriend, Marina Kan.
As a “born and raised San Franciscan,” Adina Safer could not resist the pull of an al fresco evening with daughter Adley Sole.
“I have to. This is home,” said Sole.
While many people brought picnic supplies, the free event also featured food trucks. A magician warmed up the crowd.
The Mission park was the venue for a birthday party for Rosa Vega.
“It’s exciting,” said the 31-year-old, who’d brought together diverse friends. “Today’s also like merging groups.”
The second and final movie in this year’s lineup is “Edward Scissorhands,” which will be shown Oct. 23 at the Presidio’s Civil War Parade Ground.
