Sundown Cinema brings huge crowd to Dolores Park

Bundled beneath blankets and warm layers, about 3,500 people filled the lawn at Dolores Park to watch “La La Land” Thursday night for the return of Sundown Cinema.

The city’s beloved tradition of outdoor movie screenings had been postponed this year due to the loss of a sponsor but roared back to life through a partnership with The Standard. Waymo, Mubi, and Pier 39 also supported the relaunch.

“It’s just nice to see everybody kind of coming together,” said Eric Hernandez, who caught the musical with his girlfriend, Marina Kan.