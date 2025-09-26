Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Sundown Cinema brings huge crowd to Dolores Park

Lights. Camera. Action! San Francisco’s outdoor movie tradition is back.

A large crowd sits on a grassy hill watching a movie on an outdoor screen at night, with a city skyline lit up in the background.
Thousands turned out for the a screening of “La La Land” in Dolores Park. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Morgan Ellis and Michael McLaughlin

Bundled beneath blankets and warm layers, about 3,500 people filled the lawn at Dolores Park to watch “La La Land” Thursday night for the return of Sundown Cinema.

The city’s beloved tradition of outdoor movie screenings had been postponed this year due to the loss of a sponsor but roared back to life through a partnership with The Standard. Waymo, Mubi, and Pier 39 also supported the relaunch.

“It’s just nice to see everybody kind of coming together,” said Eric Hernandez, who caught the musical with his girlfriend, Marina Kan.

Five friends sit on the grass at a park picnic, smiling and relaxing with bags, food containers, and a bottle of champagne around them.
Rosa Vega, center, celebrates her birthday with friends at the Sundown Cinema screening. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

As a “born and raised San Franciscan,” Adina Safer could not resist the pull of an al fresco evening with daughter Adley Sole.

“I have to. This is home,” said Sole.

While many people brought picnic supplies, the free event also featured food trucks. A magician warmed up the crowd.

A man in a purple suit and top hat balances a playing card on his nose, performing a magic trick outdoors for an audience.
Frank Olivier performs magic before the film. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

The Mission park was the venue for a birthday party for Rosa Vega.

“It’s exciting,” said the 31-year-old, who’d brought together diverse friends. “Today’s also like merging groups.”

The second and final movie in this year’s lineup is “Edward Scissorhands,” which will be shown Oct. 23 at the Presidio’s Civil War Parade Ground.

Click here to RSVP.

A large crowd of people sits and relaxes on a grassy hillside in a park, with houses and trees visible in the background during early evening.
Don’t miss the next Sundown Cinema event, Oct. 23. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Morgan Ellis can be reached at [email protected]
Michael McLaughlin can be reached at [email protected]

