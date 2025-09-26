The purchaser, known as Hotel Union Square LLC, is linked to commercial real estate investor Mahmood Alam, who has ties to a string of controversial gas stations in Mendocino County.

The former Hotel Union Square at 100-120 Powell St., which has been shuttered since hosting unhoused residents during the pandemic , offloaded its $102 million in debt for a price in the range of $30 million.

The property, which opened as the Golden West Hotel in 1908 , sits one block from the cable car turnaround on a stretch of Powell Street plagued by vacancies . Previously managed by private equity firm Rockpoint and Highgate Hotels , it failed to reopen after being converted to temporary lodging for homeless residents from mid-2020 to late 2021.

In addition to a flat daily payment from the city while the hotel was occupied, the previous owners received a $5.3 million settlement for water and smoke damage incurred during its use. However, Rockpoint defaulted on its mortgage in 2023 , which left the property languishing. The last sign of life, a Swatch store on the ground floor, closed this year.

Several SF hotels were used as temporary shelter during the peak of the pandemic, and two failed to reopen. The other is the Hotel Whitcomb on Market Street; its owners were paid $89 million for a 33-month contract and then $32 million for damages and lost revenue.

The deal could enliven the Hotel Union Square, which has 131 rooms and a storied past that includes rumors of a haunting.