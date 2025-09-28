Skip to main content
‘Pushing the envelope’: Folsom Street kinksters gather for world’s largest fetish fest

Pups, furries, and even labubus took to the streets of the city’s leather district for the annual kink carnival.

Two people in shiny black latex animal masks stand on either side of a woman in a black and white latex outfit holding a chain leash.
Echo, center, leads Ramsey, left, and J, right, on a leash at the Folsom Street Fair on Sunday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Ezra WallachPhotography by Jason Henry

San Francisco’s leather district let its freak flag fly on Sunday for the Folsom Street Fair, the world’s largest gathering of kink lovers. 

The crowd of tens of thousands flowed through the streets in varying degrees of dress. Some wore no clothes at all, some just enough to cover their privates, and some wore enough to cover everything but their privates.

Ultimately, though, nothing was private. Whether it was a naked Twister or doggystyle in the alley, no one could be seen judging or giving side-eyed glares. Phones were out to document the whole thing. 

A crowd of people wearing colorful puppy play gear, including masks, harnesses, and collars, gathers outside a building with a pink sign.
Thousands of kinksters turned out in varying degrees of dress for the 42nd annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday.

Each block filled with vendors carrying spanking paddles, chastity belts, dildos, and other accessories. In some corners, attendees stood on ladders so as to get better views of the action: random blowjobs, large pup meetups, wrestling matches.

A few attendees said they had been up all night working on their costumes. One attendee dressed like a Labubu to pay homage to the dolls that have taken the world by storm over the past year. He said it was the dichotomy between the innocent nature of the toy and masochism that drew him to the character. 

A person in fishnet stockings and boots is suspended upside down by intricate rope bondage, supported by another kneeling person, with a crowd watching.
A rope play demonstration drew a crush of curious onlookers.
A group of men wearing colorful dog masks, harnesses, and minimal clothing pose together outdoors, some holding drinks and making playful gestures.
A pup meet-up.
A person in camouflage gear wears a dog mask and a vest labeled “ASK TO PET,” “SERVICE DOG IN TRAINING,” and “K-9,” standing outdoors with people nearby.
Nikon Z-9, a “service dog in training.”

A festivalgoer going by Nikon Z-9 came dressed like a K-9 officer. He said his partner hadn’t allowed him to join the military, and this was the result.

Adjacent to one another was a daycare, with participants dressed up like little kids with diapers, and a dog kennel, with people dressed like dogs. Just a dozen or so feet away from a man dressed as a toddler with a pacifier were two men mating in pup costumes.

In the spank-a-thon section of the fair, Rob Cork was allowing strangers to attach clothespins to various parts of his naked body. He compared himself to the first person to climb Mount Everest.

“I’m pushing the envelope,” he said. “It’s the shock value to the audience. It’s a challenge to myself to see if I can take it.”

A lively street gathering with many shirtless men wearing leather harnesses and casual clothing, colorful murals on the building, and a pink canopy in the background.
A person is suspended upside down by ropes attached to a pole while another man adjusts the ropes, as a crowd gathers on the sidewalk nearby.
Knotsnack ties up Faeriere to a light pole.
Two people in minimal black leather gear walk down a city sidewalk, while two others in costumes stand near a bike with a cow balloon overhead.

Mr. Milk was dressed as the “pope of kink,” and he certainly looked the part. Milk’s partner, Milk von Cakez, has been coming to the fair for 23 years, since she was 18.

“I’m a sinning sister out here spreading the gospel of blasphemy,” she said.

Those who did take part in sexual activities walked around the fair with an aura of peace. They smirked gently as they kissed their new lovers goodbye and sat down, touching themselves and looking out to the crowd with glee.

Person with pink hair in pigtails, white face paint, and pink outfit holds a sign saying “TOUCH MY BODY!” in a busy outdoor urban setting.
Dolly advertises body touching.
An older man wearing a leather cap, choker with a heart pendant, and a leather harness stands next to a pole with a sign that reads “Public Ball Busting! Here!”
A person wearing a black leather harness bra, fishnet stockings, and black shorts with a large, realistic phallic object attached at the front.
A person wearing a bright green and blue furry mask with a skull face, a dog-patterned shirt, and lanyards, waves their hands at an outdoor event.
Chemfyre in a furry mask.

Other members of the BDSM community seemed content just to people watch — and to leave the sex, pain, pleasure, or all of the above to everybody else.

Bumpy, who was dressed in plain clothes, said he appreciates the fair because it’s the only time of year you can really take part in the community in public. When asked what he loves most about the BDSM community, he said it’s the “truthfulness.”

His partner, Juicy, noted that it’s a great way to socialize — to build genuine relationships with people outside of work and beyond technology.

“It’s everyone just totally being themselves,” she said.

A shirtless man wearing a straw hat and blue face mask has multiple wooden clothespins clipped to his chest, torso, and groin area.
Rob Cork let people snap clothespins all over his body.
Four muscular men with beards wear leather and harness outfits, standing close together on a street during an outdoor event.
Leather daddies strike a pose.
A bald man wears a tight, shiny black latex suit with leather harnesses, a collar reading “GIMP,” a chain, and a padlock labeled “DOG.”
Max Hypdebrandt dons a full rubber suit.

Ezra Wallach can be reached at [email protected]

