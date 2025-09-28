49ers drop first game of season with sloppy loss to Jaguars

The Niners had a chance to embark on a game-winning drive, but Arik Armstead strip-sacked Brock Purdy to seal San Francisco’s first loss of the season

Despite committing three turnovers and allowing an 87-yard punt return touchdown, the 49ers had a prime chance to steal a win at home against the Jaguars. Brock Purdy, in his first game back from a toe injury, broke the huddle on the 37-yard line with 3:32 left trailing by five. But on the second play of what could have been a heroic drive, former 49ers edge rusher Arik Armstead strip-sacked Purdy to effectively secure the game.

San Francisco’s fourth turnover cost the team its last chance at remaining undefeated as the 49ers (3-1) fell to Jacksonville, 26-21. Christian McCaffrey racked up 141 all-purpose yards and although Purdy threw for 309 yards, he looked uncomfortable while throwing two interceptions.

Perhaps more concerning for the 49ers is their injury issues, which keep piling up as both Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings couldn’t finish the game. Here are three rapid takeaways from the loss.

On that first-half no-show

The 49ers came in with a simple strategy to absorb the loss of Nick Bosa: Possess the ball, grind out clock and prevent defensive overexposure. That plan flew out the window after tight end Luke Farrell fumbled away a second-drive reception. The 49ers had a chance to regain leverage with Brock Purdy squeezed a tight pass in to Christian McCaffrey, but the running back bobbled it and batted it back for an interception. The 49ers dropped three other passes in the first half, negating any chance of winning the possession arm-wrestling match. In between the sloppiness, the Jaguars roasted coordinator Robert Saleh’s defense with an 89-yard drive — which gained 107 yards thanks to penalties — to go up two scores. Saleh clearly wanted to save some of his blitzes for the second half and the Bosa-less rush couldn’t pressure Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That allowed Lawrence — backed up at his own goal line — to find rookie receiver Travis Hunter for a huge conversion on third-and-15. The 49ers’ inability to get off the field in that situation was evocative of their disastrous 2024 defensive meltdowns.

Special teams catastrophe

And of course, special teams wouldn’t be outdone. Immediately after the 49ers finally eked out a late-half field goal, Jacksonville’s Parker Washington ripped off a long kick return that essentially allowed the Jaguars to nullify San Francisco’s gains with a field goal entering intermission. That wouldn’t be the last horrific 49ers’ special teams play, either. Washington returned a second-half punt for a touchdown — a play that came right on the heels of receiver Kendrick Bourne’s third drop of the game. That was the worst two-play sequence of the 49ers’ young season. And it wasn’t over with that. After the 49ers marched 92 yards to cut the Jaguars’ lead to 26-21, defensive back Chase Lucas’ post-play shove on the kickoff return gave Jacksonville an extra 15 yards. That proved to be a crippling blow.

Shorthanded success and failure

Purdy, wearing a steel plate in his shoe, did seem that he might still affected by his toe injury. He sailed a few passes high and, curiously, sometimes looked more comfortable on the move. But Purdy was undoubtedly more affected by the 49ers’ inability to catch the ball early on. He then battled to move the 49ers back into position. An eight-play, 92-yard drive capped by a touchdown pass to tight end Jake Tonges brought the Niners within five. That was the best Purdy looked all afternoon. Then, with the game on the line, Purdy couldn’t lead a successful two-minute drill. With Pearsall and Jennings sidelined, Purdy’s receiving corps was undoubtedly limited. But he didn’t protect the ball long enough to give them a chance.