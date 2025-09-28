Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Cosplay meets fine art at the de Young’s new anime exhibition

From rare originals to fan cosplay, the “Art of Manga” elevates Japan’s comic tradition as a global art form.

A person walks past an art installation featuring repeated cartoon portraits of a girl with black hair, red bows, and a red dress on a yellow floral background.
Source: Erika Pino for The Standard
Culture

Cosplay meets fine art at the de Young’s new anime exhibition

From rare originals to fan cosplay, the “Art of Manga” elevates Japan’s comic tradition as a global art form.

By Sam MondrosPhotography by Erika Pino

Jyke Telmo and Sam Bell crossed the Bay from Alameda to Golden Gate Park on a cloudy Saturday morning, striding into the de Young Museum in full cosplay as Jotaro Kujo and Noriaki Kakyoin from the pair’s favorite manga, “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.” Their arrival set the tone for a show where fans are not just spectators but part of the spectacle. 

“We love the JoJo franchise,” Telmo said. “But the fact that I also recognize a lot of these mainstay manga artists and their techniques — the way that they formulate all of these pieces —  it’s just so beautiful, so immaculate. I really believe that manga is an art, and it’s always been an art — even though my family will say otherwise.”

That sense of legitimacy underpins Art of Manga, one of the first large-scale exhibitions in the country devoted to manga as an art form, now on display at the de Young Museum. The exhibition opened on Saturday and fans from across the Bay Area flocked to the basement gallery dressed head to toe cosplaying their favorite manga characters. 

A person in a blonde wig with green buns and a red jacket poses in front of stylized artwork featuring figures in vibrant, detailed costumes.
Kyo cosplayed as Jolene Cujo from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6. “I met this character when I was 12, and at that time I’d never seen a girl character as tough as her, so I was really shocked and moved by how amazing she was,” Kyo said. “She overcomes every single obstacle. She’s literally thrown in jail and she escapes.”
Three people in colorful costumes pose indoors; one wears black with animal face paint and ears, another in a yellow hoodie marked “1,” and the third in a purple outfit with a large hat.
From left, Brianne as Iggy from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Kim as “one of the sex bullets,” and Brena as Gyro Zeppelli from “Part 7: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.”​
A person with pink hair wears a floral top, black long skirt, gloves, red shoes, and silver jewelry, standing on a wooden floor with people around.
Leslie Xiong as Trish from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind: “She’s the daughter of the final boss so she goes through this journey of being a young adolescent and then basically discovers herself and goes against her own dad. She’s basically finding her own path so that’s what I really like about it.”

Upon arriving at the museum’s ground floor the mood is more Pop Mart than museum, with dozens of Japanese vending machines. But inside the gallery, the exhibition tells a story of a global art form as pervasive as it is dynamic, through a timeline of styles and era-defining artists.

The gallery walls have been transformed with sketches, comic-strips, murals, and digital art. The show assembles more than 600 original drawings — many of which are being displayed outside Japan for the first time. Visitors trace the medium’s evolution from early postwar creators through today’s digital platforms.

Related

A woman with glasses stands in front of shelves filled with various plush toys, including characters from popular games. She's holding a shopping bag and appears thoughtful.
Fans flock to Japantown for final day of a 40-year-old manga mecca

Like a survey of Impressionism through Monet and Degas, Art of Manga highlights the defining artists and milestones of a genre that now spans humor, romance, absurdism, and queer narratives wrapped in psychedelic, if occasionally overbusy, design.

For Telmo, who started reading manga at 10, seeing such a range on view in San Francisco felt both validating and overdue.

“I really recommend Rumiko Takahashi — she’s the godmother of that genre of shojo anime and manga,” he said. “This exhibit has queer, LGBTQ manga. They have such a big emphasis on that. It’s wonderful that, because we’re in a city that is very open, we can have these kinds of attractions, too.” 

Four people stand side by side, viewing framed comic-style artwork on a museum wall, with wooden floors and soft lighting.
Hundreds of anime fans flocked to opening day of the exhibition.

That inclusivity is reflected in works like Tagame Gengoroh’s homoerotic stories, which helped push mainstream Japanese comics toward greater LGBTQ representation, and in Yamashita Kazumi’s painterly, oil-like pages that soften the rigidity of neighboring artists.

The show is also a behind-the-scenes education. Okamoto “Kinpachi” Masashi, curator of the One Piece section, said he wanted visitors to understand the production side of manga.

A person with pink hair wears a black sleeveless jumpsuit, white belt, and black boots, posing confidently against a black-and-white patterned wall.
Conor McDonald rocking a cumberbund as Polyurethane from Panty & Stocking, which he calls “the greatest anime of all time.”
Two framed abstract artworks hang on a white wall as three people observe; one person uses a phone to photograph an artwork in the center.
A woman is wearing a pink frilly dress with a matching headband, white long sleeves, knee-high socks, and pink shoes, holding a white teddy bear.
Johanna in a Harajuku-and-Lolita-inspired outfit for opening day.
A fluffy teddy bear bag with red eyes and a lace bonnet hangs from a person wearing a pink, eyelet lace dress with ruffles.
“What I love about this style is that it’s OK to be feminine and still feel powerful.”

“Nowadays, many people read One Piece on their smartphones,” he noted. “But they don’t know how they are made in the factory with printing plates. We want to keep and archive them. With this exhibit, we can show people how the printing machine works and how it is made.”

For fans like Kelsey Malinzak, who began reading Inuyasha at age 10, the experience is personal and almost nostalgic. “This was a real full-circle moment,” she said. 

“Being an adult, living in the city now, seeing the original prints of these things that I fantasized over and got lost in as a kid — it’s pretty mesmerizing.”

A man dressed as Mario holds a toddler dressed as Luigi, while a woman in a pink dress stands smiling beside them on a wooden floor.
Peter and Emi dressed as Princess Peach and Mario, respectively, and their son as Luigi. “I grew up playing Mario a lot as a kid,” Peter said. “And hopefully he will too!” Emi added, looking at their son.
Two people stand in front of a red and white polka dot wall with a speech bubble saying “Read Manga here!”; one holds a staff while the other shows peace signs.
From left, Cool Benny from Chainsaw Man and Monoe from Yume Nikki.
A person with blonde hair wears detailed face paint mimicking manga style, a red shirt, a purple scarf, and a vest with brass buttons and a blue “Art of Manga” badge.
Remi pays homage to Riddle Rosehearts from the video game “Twisted Wonderland.”
A person wears a red mask with yellow-rimmed eyes and mouth and a fluffy beige wig with two small red horns, standing in an art gallery.
Miki, who came as a character from Princess Mononoke, said she’s fascinated by the world envisioned by the filmmaker, Hayao Miyazaki, and how it provokes “discussion about the importance of nature and modernization, and how can we embrace both.”
A person wears a straw hat, red wig, white shirt, red sash, patterned pants, black cloak, and sandals, standing against a light patterned wall.
Brian as Shanks from “One Piece.”
Two young women stand indoors, one wears a black and white striped top and takes a selfie, while the other in a white dress and black long sleeves looks away.
Anime fans take a selfie at the de Young.
Five people stand closely, viewing framed black-and-white comic or manga panels displayed on pale green walls with large, abstract illustrations in the background.

Sam Mondros can be reached at [email protected]

Filed Under

ArtCulturede Young Museum