‘No driver, no hands, no clue’: Waymo pulled over for illegal U-turn

By Ezra Wallach Published Sep. 28, 2025 • 11:30am

What’s the proper punishment for an illegal U-turn? If you’re a human being in California, it’s a fine of up to $234. If you’re a robot, apparently, it’s nothing at all. This injustice became apparent to many Facebook users Saturday night after a viral post from the San Bruno Police Department showed footage of officers pulling over a Waymo for the scofflaw maneuver only to discover that no one was behind the wheel. The stopped automatically when it saw the police lights during a Friday evening DUI checkpoint, but instead of a person IRL, officers say they were connected with a Waymo rep over the phone. After a brief exchange, the Waymo was sent on its way.

Police also explained that there’s a new bill, AB 1777, that will allow officers to issue notices as a result of violations. Because why should a robot get off easier than a human? “I am also a robot, why did I get a ticket?” one commenter, Andy McGyver, quipped in response to the department’s Facebook post. “Because I have a fleshy substrate?” “If I get pulled over I’ll hop in the passenger seat and say it’s an automated car,” Jess Kio added. “I’m gonna hide in the trunk next time,” Dave Nguyen said.

Other commenters, many of whom have seen Waymos park illegally or stop in the middle of the road, were upset not only that the robotaxi got off the hook, but that it was allowed back on the road. In the past, autonomous vehicles like Cruise have blocked emergency responses to shootings. “Seems like impounding the vehicle would have been a good move here,” Lee Jones suggested. “Straight to jail,” Christopher Manchester added. In the end, though, some commenters realized that an illegal U-turn is a relatively minor offense — one that human drivers get away with all the time, too. “I guarantee that the Waymo drives better than the majority of people commenting here,” said Michael Jobes, adding a crying-laughing emoji at the end.