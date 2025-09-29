Warriors stars set clear expectations for absent Jonathan Kuminga on Media Day

By Danny Emerman Published Sep. 29, 2025 • 2:39pm

Business as usual doesn't really exist for the Warriors, and it certainly didn't apply to Media Day on Monday. "I think everything we do around here is unique," superstar point guard Steph Curry said.

The wrench in Golden State’s best-laid Media Day plans was Jonathan Kuminga, the restricted free agent still engaged in negotiations with the club. He was absent, as were Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton — pending additions waiting for Kuminga’s resolution to sign their Warriors contracts. Media Day is typically when players take the Chase Center podium and talk about how they’re in the best shape of their lives, how they’ve been expanding their range out to the 3-point line, and how they had a nice time traveling the world in the offseason.

Instead, this year’s Media Day had players putting pen to paper moments before addressing the media. The team was dissuaded from talking about Horford and Melton publicly, so there was awkward chatter about “hypothetical” fits. Neither head coach Steve Kerr nor general manager Mike Dunleavy took questions, as their counterparts around the league did. (Kerr will address the media after Tuesday’s practice, and Dunleavy will take his turn after Kuminga officially signs.)

It was the most visceral example yet of Kuminga’s tough contract negotiations bleeding into the season. “It’s still Steph Curry’s team,” Trayce Jackson-Davis said, but Media Day sure seemed to center around Kuminga.

Once the wing returns, though, the Warriors have a clear expectation for him: separate business from basketball. “Negotiations are hard, we all know that,” Curry said. “Everybody’s situations are a little different. … Some things are pretty straightforward; some things aren’t. This is definitely in the ‘aren’t’ category. But when he comes and he’s here, he should be a professional and do exactly what he expects to do and take advantage of his opportunities to help us win. Everybody who’s in the locker room, that’s what you’re committed to do. So I don’t have any concerns that he’ll approach it that way.” The Warriors’ veteran infrastructure will be tasked with , at the very least, navigating a bumpy start to training camp beginning Tuesday. Horford and Melton may miss practice time as the details of their contracts get hammered out. Kuminga has until 9 p.m. Wednesday to make a decision before the qualifying offer deadline. Golden State’s leaders have discussed the situation and the challenges facing them. Curry said he doesn’t frame Kuminga’s contract drama as a distraction, because all that matters is what happens in the locker room, not through the media. But questions aren’t going to stop, and they’re warranted. Kuminga himself will have to face them, as will Kerr, Dunleavy, and the team’s leaders. Kuminga is the franchise’s last chance to supply Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler with another powerful championship boost — either by leveling up his own play or by serving as a key trade chip to bring in outside talent. And if Kuminga takes the one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer, he’ll be effectively ineligible for a trade and somewhat disincentivized from buying in. His agent, Aaron Turner, has publicly said that if the Warriors turn their proposed team option into a player option, his client will be all in and ready to roll — inversely suggesting that if the team doesn’t cave, Kuminga may not be committed.

Green, who has been through a tough contract negotiation or two, downplayed the prospect of Kuminga’s negotiations affecting the team. This isn’t the first tense negotiation that lasted longer than anticipated, and it won’t be the last. Kuminga earned the right to bargain — and bargain for himself — and it’ll all be forgotten if he comes into the season and balls out. “That’s what I try to tell my young guys,” Green said after removing vanity “BOOM” sunglasses. “That’s my message to Jonathan. A contract negotiation is a contract negotiation for a reason. It’s one side trying to get the better of the other side, and when you’re trying to do that, just like in a basketball game, tempers flare. Things get heated. Sometimes people get kicked out of the room. Sometimes people walk back in the room. That’s just how it goes.” Green said Kuminga has told him that he still wants to be with the Warriors, who have explored sign-and-trade opportunities to no avail this summer. The contracts Golden State have reportedly proposed could also be used as a midseason trade piece. In the immediate term, the stalemate has separated Kuminga from the team. He wasn’t at the Warriors’ player-led, team-bonding mini camp at Butler’s place in San Diego . His Media Day absence was felt, too. “I think any time a teammate [isn’t] here, it sucks, and obviously not having multiple here due to the situation, it’s unfortunate,” Green said. “Because I think Media Day, it marks the start of something. You know, it marks the start of another NBA season. For me, this is my 14th one. Like, it never gets old. It’s kind of that stamp of, like, alright, it’s about to get real. So I think everyone deserves the opportunity to feel that, including him.”

Curry and Green pose for photos Monday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Kuminga’s teammates were supportive of him and understand that there’s business to take care of in the NBA. They want him back and know the situation will play itself out. But Kuminga missing Media Day didn’t quiet the noise. Their hope is that his production takes care of that. “It’s going to play out, and when he’s here, ready to work, we expect him to be locked in on doing what he needs to do to help us win,” Curry said.

Gary Payton II, Will Richard officially sign

Guards Gary Payton II and Will Richard joined the official roster shortly before taking the podium. They’ll be reserves in a back court depth chart that includes Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, and, presumably, Melton. Payton is expected to be on a veteran minimum contract, while Richard, the second-rounder out of Florida, inked a four-year, partially guaranteed deal. “It would have been hard, but there’s always different scenarios,” Payton said when asked if he considered signing elsewhere. “So thank God that didn’t come about. So that’s why we’re here.” Jackson Rowe, Pat Spencer, and Alex Toohey occupy Golden State’s three two-way slots to start camp.

Exhibit-10 deals

Marques Bolden, LJ Cryer, Chance McMillan, Ja’Vier Francis, Jacksen Moni, and Taevion Kinsey agreed to Exhibit-10 contracts as players filtered in and out of the Bill King Interview Room. They’ll compete in camp for a two-way or guaranteed roster spot but most will likely end up in Santa Cruz with the Warriors’ G League affiliate.