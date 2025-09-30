Arsicault Bakery, the mega-popular San Francisco pastry maker famed for flaky croissants, is planning a fourth location downtown, according to business records.
The bakery will be at 88 Spear St., in an 11-story building on the corner of Mission Street, two blocks from the Embarcadero. The 60-year-old building is undergoing a renovation to become an “office resort” — an effort to lure white-collar employees back to in-person work. There is no firm timeline for the project’s completion, but developer Presidio Bay told The Standard this year it was specifically looking to attract marquee food and beverage brands to the building.
Neither Arsicault nor Presidio Bay responded to requests for comment.
Named America’s best new bakery by Bon Appètit in 2016, Arsicault quickly became a hot spot for sweet and savory croissants — in particular, the buttery, caramelized Breton treats known as kouign-amman.
The original Inner Richmond location is known for long lines that routinely snake down Arguello Boulevard, especially on weekends. Arsicault later opened another bakery on McAllister Street, near UN Plaza, and a third at Mission Rock in March.
San Francisco has seen a crop of top-tier bakery and cafe openings in recent years. Notably, Arsicault’s Spear Street location will be two blocks from the Ferry Building, where Parachute Bakery’s cube-shaped croissants drew a substantial crowd ahead of its grand opening this month.
