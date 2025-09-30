Skip to main content
The Gap Dance Contest goes from hashtag to headquarters — with milkshakes

Last Friday, five winners hit Gap Inc. HQ — complete with milkshakes and an employee hype squad.

Five young women in casual outfits perform a synchronized dance with their hands raised above their heads in a lobby with room numbers 1-7 and 7-15 visible.
Members of Spark of Creation Studio Genna Reyes, Amy Chiu, Kylie Penas, Megan Chiu, and Mikayla Wan practice their moves in the lobby of Gap Inc. HQ. | Source: Andy Omvik for The Standard
By Alicia CocchiPhotography by Andy OmvikVideos by Alicia Cocchi

Three weeks ago, The Standard issued a challenge: Film yourself doing the Katseye x Gap dance and tag us. The Bay Area’s dancers didn’t just show up — they showed out.

The submissions flooded our feeds: More than 50 videos, shot everywhere: parking lots, living rooms, community centers, backyards, Union Square. Some came with professional-level production value. Others were the product of an iPhone propped on a shelf and the kind of confidence that doesn’t need a ring light.

Seven people wearing various denim outfits pose and move in a minimal white room, facing different directions with neutral and focused expressions.
The crew that shot their video in Union Square slay in the space.
Four women stand side by side, wearing white tops and denim bottoms, smiling and striking playful, joyful poses against a plain white background.
Laura Serghiou, Celine Tsui, Marisa Craig, and Morgan Steele have their moment in the box.

Our social team, the same people who’ve made a career out of doom-scrolling, watched every submission. They rewound dozens of times, genuinely invested in strangers’ footwork, and debated energy levels like Olympic judges. Somehow, they narrowed the finalists down to 10. Then we handed the decision over to you. Readers voted, and five winners emerged.

Gap HQ becomes a dance floor

Those five got their moment Friday inside Gap Inc.’s San Francisco headquarters — stepping into the “Breathing Room” — the same space they’d watched on repeat in the original clip, now their performance venue. No pressure.

The vibe started before anyone even danced. Gap rolled out a full milkshake bar (Kelis would approve), stacking up cream puffs and every topping combination you could engineer. The energy in the room felt less corporate event, more backstage pass, but with everyone invited.

A young woman winks and smiles while holding a dessert topped with cherries and stirring it with a striped blue and white spoon.

A person wearing a sleeveless denim jacket holds a whipped cream-topped drink with a cherry, straw, and various rings and bracelets, covering their mouth.

After a quick rehearsal for the dancers to get comfortable with the space, it was showtime. One by one, each winner stepped onto the floor while Gap employees transformed into an instant hype squad. The energy was genuine: clapping between moves, cheering at every pivot — the kind of support that makes you want to nail it even harder.

Eight people in denim outfits stand indoors, some posing with hand gestures, while one person in a black jacket faces them with a smile.
A young man in a white tank top and patchwork jeans stretches low with one leg bent and the other extended, while two others stand in the background.
SJ Fernandez strikes a pose as he awaits his time in the “Breathing Room.”

When the final dancer hit that last move, the cameras came out — not ours, theirs. Winners posed inside the glowing box, faces illuminated in ways that had nothing to do with the set lighting. Phones were passed around for group shots. Everyone left with new content for their feeds and something better: a story they’d actually lived.

Five people in denim outfits lie on the floor in a row, leaning on each other, while a sixth person in a denim skirt and boots stands nearby.
Angelina Noguera, Gabriel Manalang, Jonathan Justo, Eleanor Fabro, Kylie Abucay, and Jasmine Sebastian hit that post on the stage.
A group of people dressed mostly in denim poses closely together, smiling and making gestures while one person holds up a phone to take a selfie.

The Gap Dance Contest did what the best viral moments do: took something designed to live online and gave it weight in the real world. In a city that’s always chasing the next thing, 35 people stopped scrolling long enough to learn choreography, hit record, and put themselves out there.

Five people stand side by side, wearing various styles of blue denim jeans and denim tops against a plain white background.

Alicia Cocchi can be reached at [email protected]

