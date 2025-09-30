Members of Spark of Creation Studio Genna Reyes, Amy Chiu, Kylie Penas, Megan Chiu, and Mikayla Wan practice their moves in the lobby of Gap Inc. HQ. | Source: Andy Omvik for The Standard

By Alicia Cocchi Photography by Andy Omvik Videos by Alicia Cocchi Published Sep. 30, 2025 • 2:19pm

Three weeks ago, The Standard issued a challenge: Film yourself doing the Katseye x Gap dance and tag us. The Bay Area’s dancers didn’t just show up — they showed out. The submissions flooded our feeds: More than 50 videos, shot everywhere: parking lots, living rooms, community centers, backyards, Union Square. Some came with professional-level production value. Others were the product of an iPhone propped on a shelf and the kind of confidence that doesn’t need a ring light.

The crew that shot their video in Union Square slay in the space. Laura Serghiou, Celine Tsui, Marisa Craig, and Morgan Steele have their moment in the box.

Our social team, the same people who’ve made a career out of doom-scrolling, watched every submission. They rewound dozens of times, genuinely invested in strangers’ footwork, and debated energy levels like Olympic judges. Somehow, they narrowed the finalists down to 10. Then we handed the decision over to you. Readers voted, and five winners emerged.

Gap HQ becomes a dance floor

Those five got their moment Friday inside Gap Inc.’s San Francisco headquarters — stepping into the “Breathing Room” — the same space they’d watched on repeat in the original clip, now their performance venue. No pressure.

The vibe started before anyone even danced. Gap rolled out a full milkshake bar (Kelis would approve), stacking up cream puffs and every topping combination you could engineer. The energy in the room felt less corporate event, more backstage pass, but with everyone invited.

After a quick rehearsal for the dancers to get comfortable with the space, it was showtime. One by one, each winner stepped onto the floor while Gap employees transformed into an instant hype squad. The energy was genuine: clapping between moves, cheering at every pivot — the kind of support that makes you want to nail it even harder.

SJ Fernandez strikes a pose as he awaits his time in the “Breathing Room.”

When the final dancer hit that last move, the cameras came out — not ours, theirs. Winners posed inside the glowing box, faces illuminated in ways that had nothing to do with the set lighting. Phones were passed around for group shots. Everyone left with new content for their feeds and something better: a story they’d actually lived.

Angelina Noguera, Gabriel Manalang, Jonathan Justo, Eleanor Fabro, Kylie Abucay, and Jasmine Sebastian hit that post on the stage.

The Gap Dance Contest did what the best viral moments do: took something designed to live online and gave it weight in the real world. In a city that’s always chasing the next thing, 35 people stopped scrolling long enough to learn choreography, hit record, and put themselves out there.