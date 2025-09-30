Misty Copeland broke ballet’s color barrier. These songs carried her through

On The Standard’s music podcast Life in Seven Songs , we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?

After 25 years with American Ballet Theatre, Misty Copeland will take her final bow Oct. 22. But before the curtain falls, the pioneering dancer — who broke barriers as the first Black female principal in the company’s 84-year history — joined The Standard’s podcast “Life in Seven Songs” to tell her story through the music she loves.

“We were in and out of motels for all of my childhood, sleeping on people’s couches that we didn’t know. And there was abuse in the household for some of that,” Copeland recalls. “It made me extremely introverted. I was so ashamed that I didn’t want anyone to get close to me. And music was like this saving grace.”