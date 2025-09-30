It turns out Sam Smith really is the “only one.”
The Castro Theatre announced Tuesday that the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will be the first act to perform at the century-old movie palace in early 2026, more than two years after it went dark for an extensive and controversial renovation through local promoter Another Planet Entertainment.
The 33-year-old Smith will play an eight-night residency (Feb. 10-11, 13-14, 17-18, and 20-21). The run will be called “To Be Free,” which is both the name of Smith’s most recent single and the name of their upcoming 12-date residency in New York.
Tickets for the Castro shows go on sale Oct. 7.
In a Tiktok video, Smith hinted at the SF shows by strolling in front of the theater’s marquee, which says “Coming soon.”
Smith and Another Planet have a history of partnering. The promoter booked Smith’s first Bay Area shows, at the Fox Theatre in Oakland, in 2014.
The booking is also a nod to the venue’s long association with the Bay Area’s LGBTQ+ communities, for which the Castro was essentially a cultural temple. There has been a persistent outcry for queer-themed programming since Another Planet took over management of the theater in 2022.
Smith, a nonbinary performer who is known for striking red-carpet looks, promises to bring their distinct visual style to the Castro. As they once told Vogue magazine, “Every day when I wake up, I decide who I want to be that day.”
Sam Smith, “To Be Free”
- Feb. 10-11, 13-14, 17-18, and 20-21
- Tickets go on sale Oct. 7