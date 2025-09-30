Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Reopen with me: Sam Smith to play 8-day residency at reborn Castro Theatre

The British singer-songwriter and LGBTQ+ icon is the first act booked at the historic venue.

A bearded man with glasses, a white bow tie, and a dark suit jacket adorned with a red flower pin stands next to another man with mint green hair.
Sam Smith will play an eight-date residency called “To Be Free” in February at the Castro. | Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
By Astrid Kane

It turns out Sam Smith really is the “only one.”

The Castro Theatre announced Tuesday that the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will be the first act to perform at the century-old movie palace in early 2026, more than two years after it went dark for an extensive and controversial renovation through local promoter Another Planet Entertainment.

The 33-year-old Smith will play an eight-night residency (Feb. 10-11, 13-14, 17-18, and 20-21). The run will be called “To Be Free,” which is both the name of Smith’s most recent single and the name of their upcoming 12-date residency in New York. 

Tickets for the Castro shows go on sale Oct. 7.

The Castro will have been dark for more than two years when Smith takes the stage. | Source: Isaac Ceja/The Standard

In a Tiktok video, Smith hinted at the SF shows by strolling in front of the theater’s marquee, which says “Coming soon.”

Smith and Another Planet have a history of partnering. The promoter booked Smith’s first Bay Area shows, at the Fox Theatre in Oakland, in 2014.

The booking is also a nod to the venue’s long association with the Bay Area’s LGBTQ+ communities, for which the Castro was essentially a cultural temple. There has been a persistent outcry for queer-themed programming since Another Planet took over management of the theater in 2022.

Smith, a nonbinary performer who is known for striking red-carpet looks, promises to bring their distinct visual style to the Castro. As they once told Vogue magazine, “Every day when I wake up, I decide who I want to be that day.”

Sam Smith, “To Be Free”

Date and time
Feb. 10-11, 13-14, 17-18, and 20-21
Date and time
Tickets go on sale Oct. 7

Astrid Kane can be reached at [email protected]

Filed Under

Another Planet EntertainmentCastroCultureLGBTQ+The Castro Theatre