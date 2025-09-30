It turns out Sam Smith really is the “only one.”

The Castro Theatre announced Tuesday that the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will be the first act to perform at the century-old movie palace in early 2026, more than two years after it went dark for an extensive and controversial renovation through local promoter Another Planet Entertainment.

The 33-year-old Smith will play an eight-night residency (Feb. 10-11, 13-14, 17-18, and 20-21). The run will be called “To Be Free,” which is both the name of Smith’s most recent single and the name of their upcoming 12-date residency in New York.