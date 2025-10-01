Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings all out: 49ers skeleton crew to face Rams

Mac Jones will make his third start of the season.

By David Lombardi Published Oct. 01, 2025 • 2:14pm

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 Podcast wherever you listen . The 49ers’ passing attack will be down to a skeleton crew when the team faces the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Quarterback Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings — the 49ers’ top two receivers so far this season — have all been ruled out with injuries. Mac Jones will start in Purdy’s place, while former Ram Demarcus Robinson, Kendrick Bourne, Marques Valdes-Scantling, and Skyy Moore are expected to be the top pass-catching options.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49ers have also ruled out reserve defensive end Robert Beal Jr. and rookie receiver Jordan Watkins. They’ll likely elevate quarterback Adrian Martinez and receiver Russell Gage from the practice squad before the game. Unsurprisingly, the Rams have grown to 7-point favorites as this week has progressed and the 49ers’ gloomy injury situation has crystallized.

Subscribe to Section 415 News, gossip, and inside-the-locker-room access for Bay Area sports fans, every Friday and Monday. Sign up now

Purdy, who missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a turf toe injury, returned for Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars but reported toe soreness after that game. The quick turnaround to Thursday night immediately cast his status into doubt. Pearsall slammed his knee into the turf on an attempted catch at the sideline Sunday, leading the 49ers medical staff to suspect a minor PCL injury. Jennings took a big shot to the ribs from Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard on a two-point conversion but managed to finish the game, even though he entered with ankle and shoulder injuries.

But the 49ers have opted to sit Jennings and his cohorts at this relatively early juncture in the season, hoping to essentially create an artificial bye week for key injured players. After facing the Rams, the 49ers will travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct. 12. Star tight end George Kittle, who’s dealing with a hamstring, will be eligible to come off injured reserve for that game. That can boost the 49ers’ ailing run game, especially if Purdy, Pearsall, and Jennings also return to bolster the team’s passing threat. But for Thursday, the 49ers will have none of those players against the Rams and their defense — which is ranked No. 5 in the NFL by expected points added per play. It’ll be tough sledding for Jones and the 49ers, who hope that their health situation takes a turn for the better soon.