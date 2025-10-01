20 events in SF this week, from a Blair Witch rave to the classic Castro Street Fair

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Performances at SFMOMA
Oakland collective Smartbomb — more than 20 creatives in fields of visual arts, film, music, and poetry — curates a takeover of SFMOMA. Museum entry is free for Bay Area residents from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 2, 2:30 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- SFMOMA, 151 3rd St.
Downtown First Thursdays and Front Street hoedown
A massive block party on 2nd Street, with disco, drag, and open-air bars, is just blocks from the hoedown, with line dancing, bluegrass, and a mechanical bull.
- Website
- Downtown First Thursdays
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 2, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Locations
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
The legendary free festival in GG Park returns with more than 80 artists across six stages, including Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucinda Williams, String Cheese Incident, and Emmylou Harris.
Aerial dance tribute
Flyaway Productions presents a free aerial dance recital honoring the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot of 1966, with performers suspended from cables on the side of buildings.
- Website
- Flyaway Productions
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 3, and Saturday, Oct. 4; Thursday, Oct. 9, to Saturday, Oct. 11; performances at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
- Address
- Turk and Taylor streets
North Beach First Fridays
Celebrate Italian Heritage Month with music on Grant, poetry in Kerouac Alley, a Club Fugazi circus teaser, and special exhibits across dozens of North Beach galleries and bars.
- Website
- North Beach First Fridays
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 3, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
- Address
- Locations
Klangphonics
This Berlin trio blurs the lines between live band and DJs to produce kinetic electronic music with real instruments.
- Website
- Info
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 3, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Website
- 1015 Folsom St.
Circus on the square
Step right up to St. Mark’s Square for Circus Bella’s free outdoor show, with acrobats, clowns, cotton candy, face painting, and family games.
- Website
- Circus on the Square
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address
- 1111 O’Farrell St.
The Glow Up daytime dance party
Dance under the sun at Rincon’s Aura Cafe, with Golden Canopy spinning progressive house over seasonal drinks and free coffee cocktails for early arrivers.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 4, 12 p.m.
- Address
- Aura Cafe, 101 Spear St.
One Family block party
Celebrate Bruce Lee’s legacy in Chinatown with rappers, DJ sets, and a martial arts lecture and demos.
- Website
- Info
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 4, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Address
- 162 Waverly Place
Women of Rodeo
Women of Rodeo” is a competition for today’s cowgirls, who strive for excellence in the arena, and also serve as timekeepers, registration admins, pick up women, and promoters of the sport. Each year the Cow Palace honors women who have been significant contributors to the Cow Palace and rodeo in art, production, photography, equity, and promotion.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Website
- 2600 Geneva Ave.
‘Coco’ in Duboce Park
Bring a blanket and enjoy some Día de los Muertos magic under the stars with a free outdoor screening of Pixar’s “Coco.”
- Website
- Friends of Duboce Park
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.
- Address
- Duboce Park
Blair Witch-Hop rave
Dress spooky and dance to dubstep, trap, and drum and bass, with performers, a costume contest, and a haunted craft market.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Address
- Monument, 140 9th St.
Garage Access dance party
SF’s U.K.-style dance music crew Garage Access brings Brighton’s Bushbaby to Monarch, with high-energy support from Dan Frandisco and others.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Monarch, 101 6th St.
Mira
Berlin phenom Mira brings her hypnotic deep house and sultry techno set to Great Northern, with Rooz opening.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 4, 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Website
- Great Northern, 119 Utah St.
Zerb
Brazilian chart-topping dance music star Zerb, one of Spotify’s most-streamed artists of 2025, headlines, with opener Karisma in an SF debut.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 4, 10 p.m.
- Address
- Temple, 540 Howard St.
Art Span open studios
Meet the makers and see their work at open studios across North Beach, Downtown, Duboce, Marina, Hayes Valley, and other neighborhoods.
Castro Street Fair
The Castro Street Fair is still going strong 51 years after Harvey Milk started the event to fill the neighborhood with music, local vendors, and community stages.
- Website
- Castro Street Fair
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Website
- Castro and Market streets
Sunday Streets SoMa
The city turns SoMa into a giant car-free walking street full of concerts, crafts, and uniquely SF culture, for those who find Folsom Street Fair a bit too spicy.
- Website
- Sunday Streets
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 5, 12 to 4 p.m.
Public Works 15-year anniversary party
The Mission club celebrates with a new Sunday monthly event, “The Attic,” featuring SF house and soul legend David Harness.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
A conversation with Kamala Harris
Harris recounts the wild 2024 presidential race with stories from her new book, “107 Days” (copy included with ticket), and an audience Q&A.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.
Tech week drone show
Combining drones over the bay and projections on the Ferry Building, this will be one of the nation’s largest light art shows.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
- Address
- 1 Ferry Building