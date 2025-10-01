20 events in SF this week, from a Blair Witch rave to the classic Castro Street Fair

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

By Josh Constine Published Oct. 01, 2025 • 4:00pm

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine.

Oakland collective Smartbomb — more than 20 creatives in fields of visual arts, film, music, and poetry — curates a takeover of SFMOMA. Museum entry is free for Bay Area residents from 4 to 8 p.m.

Website Tickets Date and time Thursday, Oct. 2, 2:30 to 9 p.m. Address SFMOMA, 151 3rd St.

A massive block party on 2nd Street, with disco, drag, and open-air bars, is just blocks from the hoedown, with line dancing, bluegrass, and a mechanical bull.

Website Downtown First Thursdays Date and time Thursday, Oct. 2, 5 to 10 p.m. Address Locations

The legendary free festival in GG Park returns with more than 80 artists across six stages, including Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucinda Williams, String Cheese Incident, and Emmylou Harris.

Website Schedule Date and time Friday, Oct. 3 to Sunday, Oct. 5 Address Venue map

Flyaway Productions presents a free aerial dance recital honoring the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot of 1966, with performers suspended from cables on the side of buildings.

Website Flyaway Productions Date and time Friday, Oct. 3, and Saturday, Oct. 4; Thursday, Oct. 9, to Saturday, Oct. 11; performances at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Address Turk and Taylor streets

Celebrate Italian Heritage Month with music on Grant, poetry in Kerouac Alley, a Club Fugazi circus teaser, and special exhibits across dozens of North Beach galleries and bars.

Website North Beach First Fridays Date and time Friday, Oct. 3, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Address Locations

This Berlin trio blurs the lines between live band and DJs to produce kinetic electronic music with real instruments.

Website Info Date and time Friday, Oct. 3, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Website 1015 Folsom St.

Step right up to St. Mark’s Square for Circus Bella’s free outdoor show, with acrobats, clowns, cotton candy, face painting, and family games.

Website Circus on the Square Date and time Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Address 1111 O’Farrell St.

Dance under the sun at Rincon’s Aura Cafe, with Golden Canopy spinning progressive house over seasonal drinks and free coffee cocktails for early arrivers.

Celebrate Bruce Lee’s legacy in Chinatown with rappers, DJ sets, and a martial arts lecture and demos.

Website Info Date and time Saturday, Oct. 4, 1 to 4 p.m. Address 162 Waverly Place

Women of Rodeo” is a competition for today’s cowgirls, who strive for excellence in the arena, and also serve as timekeepers, registration admins, pick up women, and promoters of the sport. Each year the Cow Palace honors women who have been significant contributors to the Cow Palace and rodeo in art, production, photography, equity, and promotion.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Oct. 4, 6 to 9 p.m. Website 2600 Geneva Ave.

Bring a blanket and enjoy some Día de los Muertos magic under the stars with a free outdoor screening of Pixar’s “Coco.”

Website Friends of Duboce Park Date and time Saturday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. Address Duboce Park

Dress spooky and dance to dubstep, trap, and drum and bass, with performers, a costume contest, and a haunted craft market.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Address Monument, 140 9th St.

SF’s U.K.-style dance music crew Garage Access brings Brighton’s Bushbaby to Monarch, with high-energy support from Dan Frandisco and others.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Address Monarch, 101 6th St.

Berlin phenom Mira brings her hypnotic deep house and sultry techno set to Great Northern, with Rooz opening.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Oct. 4, 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Website Great Northern, 119 Utah St.

Brazilian chart-topping dance music star Zerb, one of Spotify’s most-streamed artists of 2025, headlines, with opener Karisma in an SF debut.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Oct. 4, 10 p.m. Address Temple, 540 Howard St.

Meet the makers and see their work at open studios across North Beach, Downtown, Duboce, Marina, Hayes Valley, and other neighborhoods.

Website Art Span Date and time Saturday, Oct. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 5 Address Map

The Castro Street Fair is still going strong 51 years after Harvey Milk started the event to fill the neighborhood with music, local vendors, and community stages.

Website Castro Street Fair Date and time Sunday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Website Castro and Market streets

The city turns SoMa into a giant car-free walking street full of concerts, crafts, and uniquely SF culture, for those who find Folsom Street Fair a bit too spicy.

Website Sunday Streets Date and time Sunday, Oct. 5, 12 to 4 p.m. Address Russ between Howard and Folsom streets

The Mission club celebrates with a new Sunday monthly event, “The Attic,” featuring SF house and soul legend David Harness.

Website Tickets Date and time Sunday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Address Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Harris recounts the wild 2024 presidential race with stories from her new book, “107 Days” (copy included with ticket), and an audience Q&A.

Combining drones over the bay and projections on the Ferry Building, this will be one of the nation’s largest light art shows.

Website RSVP Date and time Wednesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. Address 1 Ferry Building