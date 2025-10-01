Introducing Section 415, our Bay Area sports podcast

By Kerry Crowley Published Oct. 01, 2025 • 6:00am

If you’ve cheered at Levi’s Stadium, roared from inside Oakland Arena, or felt your teeth chatter on a windy night at Oracle Park, you feel the deep sense of pride that comes from being a Bay Area sports fan. Through championships won and seasons lost, these stadiums and ballparks have always been more than buildings. They’re where Bay Area fans become a community. Now we’re adding a new gathering place. It’s called “Section 415" — The Standard’s Bay Area sports podcast. And there’s never been a better time to launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49ers are hosting the Super Bowl and trying to end their quest for a sixth championship. The Warriors are staring down the final years of the Steph Curry era. The Giants? Let’s just say Buster Posey has a tough job on his hands. And if you aren’t already following the meteoric rise of the Golden State Valkyries, trust me — you will soon. Twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday by 4 p.m., we’ll bring you reporting that matters — insights from our sportswriters and conversations with the people shaping the games: coaches, players, and executives.

Subscribe to Section 415 News, gossip, and inside-the-locker-room access for Bay Area sports fans, every Friday and Monday. Sign up now

If you read our sports newsletter “The Dime,” you already know what we’re about: deeper analysis on every aspect of the local sports landscape. That won’t change, but the newsletter’s name will: It’ll also be called “Section 415.” With the newsletter and podcast, The Standard is the destination for fans who live and breathe Bay Area sports.

Sports editor Kerry Crowley hosts “Section 415.” | Source: Ulysses Ortega for The Standard

And if you’ve made it this far, you’re probably wondering: Who will host this podcast? It’s me — Kerry Crowley, sports editor at The Standard. Every day, we work to take you behind the scenes, and it’s my job to connect you with our team of experts who have covered these franchises for decades. As a fifth-generation San Franciscan, I want to bring you closer to the teams you care about, the athletes you love, and the stories you can’t get enough of. With “Section 415,” we’re giving you more ways to be part of this journey. So find your seat. “Section 415" is open for business. Our first episode drops Tuesday, Oct. 7. Meanwhile, check out the trailer, hit follow, and join us in this community we’re building — where Bay Area sports fans always have the best seat in the house.