49ers vs. Rams: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

The Los Angeles Rams have ballooned into big favorites for Thursday night's divisional clash against the 49ers — and probably for good reason. Coach Kyle Shanahan's team ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy and receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings a day before kickoff. The 49ers are leaking oil and the mechanic probably doesn't have time to make some fixes until next week. Maybe the car can rattle its way far enough forward to surprise people on Thursday, but that probably won't be the case.

But games are played on the field — not on paper. So the beleaguered 49ers will challenge the Rams at SoFi Stadium and then, regardless of the result, move on to Week 6. Here are our predictions for how it’ll go.

Offensive star of the game

Kawakami: Demarcus Robinson. I’ll go with a Revenge Game possibility mostly because there are just so few realistic healthy options. And hey, Robinson scored seven touchdowns for the Rams last year. Let’s write him for one on Thursday. Lombardi: Isaac Guerendo. I’ll have some fun with this one. The 49ers will be running a skeleton receiving crew out there. They’re desperate to open up their run game. Why not fully move Christian McCaffrey into Deebo Samuel’s old role and change the backfield pace with a speedster like Guerendo, who’s yet to take an offensive snap this season? Surprise is the underdog’s biggest ally.

Defensive star of the game

Kawakami: Marques Sigle. Maybe the 49ers can get their first interception of the year if Matthew Stafford forces one to Puka Nacua or Davante Adams when Sigle is in perfect position. Lombardi: Fred Warner. He nearly intercepted two passes against Jacksonville and forced his franchise-record 17th fumble, passing Patrick Willis. The near-picks must turn into actual picks, especially against Stafford — who has served plenty of opportunities up to the 49ers in the past.

The 49ers’ potential X factor

Kawakami: Opponent coaches worried about a postgame brawl with Robert Saleh. Self-explanatory. Lombardi: An ‘oh-what-the-heck’ mentality. The Rams are really good (No. 3 in defense-adjusted value over average). The Rams are also very healthy. The 49ers are not. It all lines up to be a San Francisco loss. But those odds can galvanize a liberating force for the 49ers youngsters. They can go for broke. Their looseness can position them to truly benefit from a couple lucky bounces.* They can convert that energy into something weird — i.e. a shocking win. Remember how Arizona’s backups whipped the 49ers’ A-team in 2021 at Levi’s Stadium. *49ers fans: “What’s a lucky bounce?”

The key stat to track

Kawakami: 49ers rushing TDs. They’re the only team in the league that doesn’t have one yet this season. They’ll probably need two or more to have a chance in this game. Lombardi: Turnovers. The 49ers rank No. 30 in takeaway-giveaway differential. Only a finish in the positive numbers can create a (narrow) path to victory on Thursday.

Game prediction

Kawakami: Rams 24, 49ers 10. Maybe the 49ers can play almost perfectly and hang out tight to keep this key divisional game close. But on the short week without all those mainstays, I doubt it. The Rams are healthy and good. Lombardi: Rams 27, 49ers 17. The 49ers are following optimal strategy here: Manufacture an artificial bye week for injured players like Purdy, Pearsall and Jennings — and then be ready to roar in Week 6 at Tampa Bay. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.

