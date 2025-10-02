Skip to main content
An indoor swimming pool with tiled flooring is surrounded by large windows and skylights, with a kitchen area and bar stools at one end.
The hillside home below Jony Ive’s $73 million purchase has a 60-foot indoor heated pool. | Source: Arbor Visual Media
Business

Jony Ive’s Marin compound is already pushing up town’s prices

An estate down the hill from the famed designer’s new spread in Belvedere just bumped its list price 10%.

By Emily Landes

Jony Ive’s surprise $73 million purchase late last month of a self-made compound in Belvedere is already pumping up prices in one of Marin’s ritziest enclaves.

As soon as the sale became public, Monica Costa’s phone started ringing. The Engel & Völkers agent represents 337 Belvedere Ave., the hillside home just below the former head Apple designer’s new digs.

A hillside with houses, lush greenery, and palm trees overlooks a large body of water with a city skyline and bridge in the distance under a clear blue sky.
The four-level property, 80 feet above sea level, would be impossible to re-create with today’s building restrictions. | Source: Aerial Canvas
A modern outdoor patio features a square blue-tiled hot tub, lounge chairs with blue umbrellas, and a view of water and the Golden Gate Bridge.
The spa level has a steam room, sauna, and hot tub in addition to the pool. | Source: Arbor Visual Media

Several of those calls came from her clients, which public records identify as investment fund head Clark Winslow and his wife, Sharon. Though the 2008-built 11,000-square-foot home on half an acre has been on and off the market at various prices for years, it had been listed consistently at $19.5 million since March.

But after the Ive sale — and given that the housing market overall has picked up since the “Trump Slump” in the spring — the sellers decided it was time to raise the price by more than 10%, to $22 million.

A sunlit home gym with large windows overlooking greenery and water, featuring weight machines, dumbbells, a treadmill, and a wall-mounted TV.
While many home gyms are stuck in windowless basements, this one has bay views. | Source: Arbor Visual Media
A spacious bedroom features a large bed with white bedding and an orange throw, hardwood floors, a fireplace, built-in shelves, and windows overlooking water and a bridge.
The home has six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and two elevators. | Source: Arbor Visual Media

For wealthy buyers looking in what Costa calls the “Atherton of Marin”— which has no commercial district but does have two yacht clubs — the additional $2.5 million won’t make much of a difference, but the attention from the Ive deal will. The community has kept a low profile, with even high-net-worth buyers just over the bridge unaware of its bay-front charms, she said. But with the Ive sale, the word is out.

“A lot of people, including from Silicon Valley, they’re starting to explore Belvedere now,” she said.

A kitchen sink with a stainless steel faucet sits on a marble countertop, overlooking a dining area, plants, and large windows with a view of water and hills.
The blue stone in the kitchen was chosen to match the bay view. | Source: Arbor Visual Media
A luxurious bathroom features a large marble tub with steps, dual sinks with dark cabinetry, and large windows showing a scenic water and hill view.
The green-veined stone in the primary bathroom may not be for everyone. “When homes have finishes that are very eye-catching, buyers may not like it,” the broker said. | Source: Arbor Visual Media

Emily Landes can be reached at [email protected]

