Jony Ive’s Marin compound is already pushing up town’s prices

An estate down the hill from the famed designer’s new spread in Belvedere just bumped its list price 10%.

By Emily Landes Published Oct. 02, 2025 • 6:00am

Jony Ive’s surprise $73 million purchase late last month of a self-made compound in Belvedere is already pumping up prices in one of Marin’s ritziest enclaves. As soon as the sale became public, Monica Costa’s phone started ringing. The Engel & Völkers agent represents 337 Belvedere Ave., the hillside home just below the former head Apple designer’s new digs.

The four-level property, 80 feet above sea level, would be impossible to re-create with today’s building restrictions. | Source: Aerial Canvas

The spa level has a steam room, sauna, and hot tub in addition to the pool. | Source: Arbor Visual Media

Several of those calls came from her clients, which public records identify as investment fund head Clark Winslow and his wife, Sharon. Though the 2008-built 11,000-square-foot home on half an acre has been on and off the market at various prices for years, it had been listed consistently at $19.5 million since March. But after the Ive sale — and given that the housing market overall has picked up since the “Trump Slump” in the spring — the sellers decided it was time to raise the price by more than 10%, to $22 million.

While many home gyms are stuck in windowless basements, this one has bay views. | Source: Arbor Visual Media

The home has six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and two elevators. | Source: Arbor Visual Media

For wealthy buyers looking in what Costa calls the “Atherton of Marin”— which has no commercial district but does have two yacht clubs — the additional $2.5 million won’t make much of a difference, but the attention from the Ive deal will. The community has kept a low profile, with even high-net-worth buyers just over the bridge unaware of its bay-front charms, she said. But with the Ive sale, the word is out. “A lot of people, including from Silicon Valley, they’re starting to explore Belvedere now,” she said.

The blue stone in the kitchen was chosen to match the bay view. | Source: Arbor Visual Media

The green-veined stone in the primary bathroom may not be for everyone. “When homes have finishes that are very eye-catching, buyers may not like it,” the broker said. | Source: Arbor Visual Media