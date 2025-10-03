Following a months-long investigation, San Francisco police announced Friday the raid and arrest of a suspect, John Richard Choy, 61, after finding a trove of contraband in the Outer Richmond.

Answer: it depends on whom you ask. To the SFPD, they say it’s evidence of a prolific criminal. But to the man blamed by the cops for the illicit collection, it’s all a cruel coincidence.

What do a stolen vintage Porsche, a pound of methamphetamines, and a cache of illegal guns and ammo all have in common?

After his arrest, police said they began to find “irregularities” with vehicles registered to or associated with Choy. On Sept. 18, police found a stolen and partially stripped-down 1989 Yamaha motorcycle in front of a home on the same block of 32nd Ave.. On Sept. 24, officers searched the home and seized over a pound of meth, multiple illegal firearms, and silencers while recovering a stolen 1979 Porsche 911.

The investigation began on May 18 with a report of a stolen trailer containing about $70,000 of equipment. Police recovered the trailer on June 16 parked on 32nd Avenue between Geary Boulevard and Anza Street and developed probable cause to arrest Choy.

Interim Police Chief Paul Yep announced the bust Friday, calling it the result of a months-long investigation by the department’s Burglary and Auto Theft Unit, supported by Richmond Station and the Tactical Unit.

The Porsche had been reported stolen in San Francisco in 2021 and was outfitted with the engine of a 1978 Porsche 911 Targa that had also been reported stolen in the city, police said.

“I want to thank our hard-working officers for their incredible work on this case,” Yep said. “Our streets are safer because of them.”

When reached by phone Friday, Choy said he had been released after nine days in custody, and was now forced to wear an ankle monitor.

Choy broadly denied the allegations.

That stolen Porsche? He said he bought it used in the Mission District 10 years ago and denied having any knowledge of the car or its parts being stolen.

The Yamaha motorcycle might have been parked on the sidewalk outside of the home he shares with wife and daughters, aged 11 and 27, but that’s not his fault, he claimed.

“I never touched it,” he said. “They completely lied.”

Choy acknowledged ownership of the firearms and drugs, however.

He claims to have inherited the guns from his father and stored them in a locked safe. Even so, he admitted he wasn’t permitted to possess the guns because of a felony gun charge on his record from 1996. He said that charge came from storing a loaded .32 caliber handgun between the seats of a Comcast truck when he was a field supervisor in South San Francisco.

“It was either go to jail or cop a felony,” Choy said. “I had a six-year-old daughter at the time.”

The drugs are another story. The pound of meth was for his personal use, he said. He buys in bulk because it’s cheaper that way.

He referred to himself as an “addict,” but said he can hold down a job as a repairman for a real estate company, which he did not identify.

Lastly, the trailer that started the entire investigation was somebody else’s fault, Choy said.

According to him, movers hired by the real estate company he works for stole the trailer while borrowing his truck and parked it outside his home while he was asleep. He also said the trailer was empty.

“I’m not a criminal. I just have a drug issue,” Choy said.

Choy faces a long list of potential felony charges, including 11 counts of being a felon in possession of firearms, five counts of possessing assault weapons, and four counts of possessing silencers. He also faces charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale, receiving a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property, and possessing burglary tools.