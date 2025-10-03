Tech Bro 2.0 Wrapped: The final report on the new breed of bro

To report The Standard’s Tech Bro 2.0 package, we spoke to nearly two dozen founders, asking each of them more than 50 questions about their lifestyles, relationships, and worldview. At the end of our conversations, many commented that we know them better than their friends do.

As journalists, it’s against our nature to gatekeep. So here is Tech Bro 2.0 Wrapped, with all the finer details from our coverage. Consider it your definitive cheat sheet to tech bro culture in 2025.