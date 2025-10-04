Skip to main content
How to get out of a crashed Tesla robotaxi or Cybertruck

They’re sleek and modern, but their doors may trap passengers in an emergency, with deadly results. Here’s how to escape.

A sleek, beige sports car with both doors and the trunk open is parked on a quiet street in front of a brick building.
Source: Tesla
By Rya JethaPhotography by Tesla

Getting off the Tesla Robotaxi waitlist is exciting — the company’s semi-autonomous cab service works on Bay Area bridges and allows passengers to watch Netflix as they’re shuttled from Marin all the way down to San Jose.

Granted, this isn’t a Waymo yet. There’s still a safety driver in the front seat of the modified Model Y, but the rock-bottom prices make up for it.

But before you hop into one, beware that the feds are probing the Model Y’s powered door handles after complaints about malfunctions leading to injury and death.

Since 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received more than 140 consumer complaints related to doors on various Tesla models getting stuck, not opening, or malfunctioning. 

This week, the families of two college students killed in November in a Cybertruck crash in Piedmont sued Tesla, alleging that the design of the vehicle’s doors made it nearly impossible for them to escape the burning wreck.

A Bloomberg investigation last month found that when Teslas lose their low-voltage power supply due to a crash, electronic door handles can stop working, leaving passengers unable to escape. The manual release levers that serve as a backup are often hidden beneath trim or difficult to locate in an emergency.

Even first responders have struggled to gain access: The flush exterior handles don’t function without power, and Tesla’s reinforced windows are hard to break. In response to the investigation, Tesla’s chief designer said the company is working on a redesign of its door handles.

Until then, here’s a basic guide to help you safely escape a Tesla that has lost power. 

Tesla Model Y

Front door: Pull up the manual door release located in front of the window switches. 

Black car door buttons include four window controls and a larger hazard warning switch with a triangle symbol.

Rear door: In the door pocket — the storage well under the interior door handle — lift the small rectangular release cover. Behind it is a short mechanical release cable, often wrapped in foam or formed into a small loop. Pull that cable toward the front of the car and push the door open.

A car door’s child lock switch is shown, with instructions to push and lift a tab to activate or deactivate the child safety lock feature.

Tesla Model S

Front door: Pull up the manual door release located in front of the window switches.

A blue arrow points to the power window controls located on a car door panel near the handle, indicating a downward pressing motion.

Rear door: Fold back the edge of the carpet below the rear seats to expose the mechanical release cable. Pull the mechanical release cable toward the center of the vehicle.

A car’s rear seat with three headrests, a center armrest, and a seatbelt; arrows indicate pulling mechanisms to fold the seatbacks forward.

Tesla Model X

Front door: Pull up the manual door release located in front of the window switches.

A car door handle with window control buttons, highlighted by a blue arrow pointing downward on the buttons.

Rear door: Remove the speaker grille from the door and pull the mechanical release cable down and toward the front of the vehicle. After the latch is released, manually lift the door.

A car door panel is removed, showing the speaker mount area with a zoomed-in view highlighting a screw to be loosened or tightened inside.

Tesla Model 3

Front door: Pull up the manual door release located in front of the window switches. 

Car door panel with four window control buttons and a larger button displaying a triangle symbol for the hazard lights.

Rear door: In the door pocket — the storage area underneath the handle — lift the small rectangular release cover. Behind it is a short mechanical release cable, often wrapped in foam or formed into a small loop. Pull that cable toward the front of the car and push the door open.

A safety lock switch in a car door panel is shown with arrows indicating it should be pulled up and rotated to engage.

Cybertruck 

Front door: Pull up the manual door release located in front of the window switches and push the door open. 

A car window switch is shown with a blue arrow indicating it should be pulled up to close the window.

Rear door: Remove the rubber mat at the bottom of the rear door’s map pocket. Pull the mechanical release cable forward and push the rear door open. 

A blue looped cable is shown with a white arrow pointing right, indicating the cable should be pulled or inserted in that direction inside a dark compartment.

Rya Jetha can be reached at [email protected]

