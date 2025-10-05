After a judge blocked Donald Trump’s attempts to federalize Oregon’s National Guard in Portland, the president this weekend sent hundreds of troops from California instead. The move drew sharp condemnation from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power,” the governor said in a statement released Sunday. “The Trump administration is unapologetically attacking the rule of law itself and putting into action their dangerous words — ignoring court orders and treating judges, even those appointed by the president himself, as political opponents.”
Some 300 California National Guard members were on their way to Oregon Sunday morning, according to Newsom’s office.
The federal court ruling this weekend by Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut marks the latest pushback against the president as he tries to deploy troops to American cities against the objections of governors and local leaders.
On Saturday, the president also sent troops to Chicago despite protest from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Over the summer, Trump called troops to Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, where local officials sued to block the deployments.
The Constitution bars military force for civilian law enforcement. But the president has the authority to use troops to protect federal property and staff in response to unrest that impedes their ability to enforce the law or risks boiling over into outright rebellion against the U.S. government.
The Trump administration claims federal officials have been unable to enforce immigration laws in response to protests in L.A., Chicago, Portland, and other cities.
Immergut acknowledged that the president has broad discretion, but even by that standard she rejected Trump’s justification for federalizing 200 of Oregon’s National Guard members. In her ruling, she said the administration’s arguments were not “conceived in good faith” and were “simply untethered to the facts.”
“This historical tradition boils down to a simple proposition: this is a nation of Constitutional law, not martial law,” the judge wrote. “Defendants have made a range of arguments that, if accepted, risk blurring the line between civil and military federal power — to the detriment of this nation.”
The White House responded with an automated email to The Standard’s request for comment.
“Due to staff shortages resulting from the Democrat Shutdown, the typical 24/7 monitoring of this press inbox may experience delays,” it read. “We ask for your patience as our staff work to field your requests in a timely manner. As you await a response, please remember this could have been avoided if the Democrats voted for the clean continuing resolution to keep the government open. The press office also cannot accommodate waves requests or escorts at this time. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
This is a developing story. Check for updates.