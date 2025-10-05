After a judge blocked the president’s attempt to federalize Oregon’s National Guard, Trump sent troops from California instead.

By Jennifer Wadsworth Published Oct. 05, 2025 • 10:15am

After a judge blocked Donald Trump’s attempts to federalize Oregon’s National Guard in Portland, the president this weekend sent hundreds of troops from California instead. The move drew sharp condemnation from Gov. Gavin Newsom. “This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power,” the governor said in a statement released Sunday. “The Trump administration is unapologetically attacking the rule of law itself and putting into action their dangerous words — ignoring court orders and treating judges, even those appointed by the president himself, as political opponents.” Some 300 California National Guard members were on their way to Oregon Sunday morning, according to Newsom’s office.

Immergut acknowledged that the president has broad discretion, but even by that standard she rejected Trump’s justification for federalizing 200 of Oregon’s National Guard members. In her ruling, she said the administration’s arguments were not “conceived in good faith” and were “simply untethered to the facts.” “This historical tradition boils down to a simple proposition: this is a nation of Constitutional law, not martial law,” the judge wrote. “Defendants have made a range of arguments that, if accepted, risk blurring the line between civil and military federal power — to the detriment of this nation.” The White House responded with an automated email to The Standard’s request for comment. “Due to staff shortages resulting from the Democrat Shutdown, the typical 24/7 monitoring of this press inbox may experience delays,” it read. “We ask for your patience as our staff work to field your requests in a timely manner. As you await a response, please remember this could have been avoided if the Democrats voted for the clean continuing resolution to keep the government open. The press office also cannot accommodate waves requests or escorts at this time. Thank you for your attention to this matter.” This is a developing story. Check for updates.