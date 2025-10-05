Skip to main content
Photos: Women of Rodeo celebrates female barrel racers, calf-ropers, and bronc riders

The Cow Palace hosted its second-annual women’s rodeo this weekend.

The Diablo Ladies Drill Team performs at the Daly City venue. | Source: Vivian Wan for The Standard
By The Standard StaffPhotography by Vivian Wan

Thousands of people flocked to the Cow Palace this weekend for the second-annual Women of Rodeo event, where cowgirls competed in bronc and bull riding, barrel racing, and calf-roping.

The gathering in Daly City also honored women who have made significant contributions to the sport outside of competition through photography, timekeeping, organizing, and promotions.

The Diablo Ladies Drill Team flank Miss Grand National Rodeo Queen as they pose for a photo. ​

Miss Grand National Rodeo Queen KaeLee Gates said she enjoys the community of the all-women’s rodeo circuit and is eager to support the agriculture industry while representing female athletes in the sport.

A young woman in a blue floral shirt, white cowboy hat, and a sash reading “Grand National Rodeo” stands beside a brown horse, with other riders and horses in the background.
KaeLee Gates, Miss Grand National Rodeo Queen.
Stacks of white and brown cowboy hats sit on tables, with leather vests, bags, jewelry, and other western accessories displayed on walls and shelves.
Shirley Chong and Christina Tan, both first-time participants, came to the event at the behest of a rodeo-loving friend. They said they found the all-women event liberating, and appreciated the Western fashion and culture.

The rodeo was full of first-timers who said the event piqued their interest because they enjoy horses, the aesthetic of Western culture, and wanted to support women in a traditionally male-dominated arena.

From left, Asia D., Michelle B. and Dee rocked coordinating cowboy hats and denim.
Two riders in blue shirts and black hats ride horses side by side inside an arena with spectators seated in the background.

The Women of Rodeo competition followed the Junior National Livestock Show and comes ahead of the Grand National Rodeo, which kicks off next weekend at the Daly City venue.

Two children wearing cowboy hats, one pink and one white, lean on a fence watching a rodeo arena inside a large stadium.
Young attendees watch competitors in the ring.
A white cowboy hat with a large silver and gold plaque reading “Cow Palace Miss Grand National” featuring a longhorn skull and western motifs.
Karen Pruitt and Adrianne Gorman came to support women in rodeo, with Pruitt being a long-time horse rider and Gorman a seasoned rodeo attendee.
A woman in a blue denim dress and straw hat smiles while standing in a busy indoor hallway with people in the background.
Tracey Mulder, a first-time rodeo attendee, said she loves seeing women carve a path in a male-dominated sport.

