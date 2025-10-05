Photos: Women of Rodeo celebrates female barrel racers, calf-ropers, and bronc riders

Thousands of people flocked to the Cow Palace this weekend for the second-annual Women of Rodeo event, where cowgirls competed in bronc and bull riding, barrel racing, and calf-roping.
The gathering in Daly City also honored women who have made significant contributions to the sport outside of competition through photography, timekeeping, organizing, and promotions.
Miss Grand National Rodeo Queen KaeLee Gates said she enjoys the community of the all-women’s rodeo circuit and is eager to support the agriculture industry while representing female athletes in the sport.
The rodeo was full of first-timers who said the event piqued their interest because they enjoy horses, the aesthetic of Western culture, and wanted to support women in a traditionally male-dominated arena.
The Women of Rodeo competition followed the Junior National Livestock Show and comes ahead of the Grand National Rodeo, which kicks off next weekend at the Daly City venue.