The House of Daniel Lurie: These are the power players in the mayor’s political deck

In life, Lurie has been dealt a lucky hand. But in politics, he’s learning to play the cards in front of him.

By Gabe Greschler Animations and illustrations by Jason Allen Lee Published Oct. 06, 2025 • 6:00am

He may not have the political chops of Willie Brown, the debonair of Gavin Newsom, or the backstory of London Breed. But what Mayor Daniel Lurie has in his favor is a damn big Rolodex. Many San Franciscans shrugged off Lurie when he announced his long-shot bid for mayor more than two years ago. What they overlooked was his billionaire family and the countless philanthropic, political, and business connections he has amassed over his decades as an anti-poverty nonprofit leader — all of which helped launch him into power in November’s election.

Lurie’s constellation reflects his wealth as an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, with personal connections to NFL team owners, financiers, and bank executives. It also shows the deep ties to his nonprofit past, with many philanthropic figures central in his orbit. Then, there are his newly forged political alliances with supervisors, including one lawmaker from the progressive wing. The Standard set out to document the most crucial people in Lurie’s world, resulting in the most comprehensive collection of his connections yet assembled. Here are the cards you’ll find in his deck.

The Royal Flush: Lurie’s family

Becca Prowda, wife — While the mayor may be known for his Boy Scout demeanor, insiders describe Prowda as “tough as nails” and one who doesn’t suffer fools. She also has the political experience her husband lacks: She spent years as an aide to Gavin Newsom while he was mayor and currently works as the governor’s chief of protocol. In that role, she fundraises for Newsom’s travel expenses — a position that puts her and Lurie in close proximity to a likely 2028 presidential candidate. She has also embraced her role as the city’s first lady, appearing in Lurie’s Instagram videos on neighborhood beautification projects and a children’s library program. Brian Lurie, father — When the mayor took to the lectern at Congregation Emanu-El last month to honor the powerful Jewish temple’s $100 million renovation, his rabbi-father acted as his proud wingman. Considered a significant influence on the mayor’s character and outlook on life, the senior Lurie provides his son with spiritual guidance as a key figure in San Francisco’s Jewish community. Spending years as the leader of the Jewish Community Federation and an assistant rabbi at Emanu-El, he also blessed his son at the synagogue the night before the Jan. 8 inauguration. Mimi Haas, mother — Lurie’s connection to one of California’s most powerful Gold Rush-era families has opened countless doors throughout his career — ties that came in handy during his mayoral run. Haas donated $1 million of her vast estate from her second marriage to the late Peter Haas to an independent expenditure committee supporting her son’s mayoral bid. Her foundation remains a major donor to Tipping Point, the nonprofit Lurie founded, and she continues to attend high-profile galas for the San Francisco Ballet and SFMOMA. This month, Haas gave $750,000 to Proposition 50, the governor’s redistricting measure.

The High Rollers: Lurie’s philanthropy pals

Sam Cobbs, nonprofit leader — Cobbs’ relationship with the mayor stretches back two decades. The pair first met in 2005 when Lurie (who was wearing Levi’s, Timberlands, and a hoodie) said he wanted his nascent Tipping Point nonprofit to partner with Cobbs’ First Place for Youth organization. Cobbs took over Tipping Point in 2020, and he remains a source of counsel for the mayor on issues like homelessness. In March, Lurie announced an $11 million public-private partnership with Tipping Point for his Family Homelessness Prevention Pilot. In July, the nonprofit committed to raising more than $1 billion by 2035 to counter President Donald Trump’s federal budget cuts. Cobbs is also a board member of Lurie’s Downtown Development Corp , a private effort formed this year to “revitalize and reimagine” the neighborhood. David Stiepleman, finance executive — Stiepleman is a newer addition to Lurie’s circle, despite being a regular donor to his nonprofit. Cofounder of the global investment firm Sixth Street, Stiepleman brings his elite financial credentials to a key role as the leader of the Downtown Development Corp. Mirroring New York City’s post-9/11 recovery model, the nonprofit group aims to implement Lurie’s vision for downtown’s comeback by raising money for capital projects and bridge loans to prop up businesses in the neighborhood. The entity has quietly opened up a 501(c)(4) “action” arm that could allow it to participate in separate political activity, though a spokesperson says it will not engage in politics or lobbying. Manny Yekutiel, small business owner — When Yekutiel was opening his eponymous Valencia Street cafe in 2018, Lurie — who overlaps with him in both Jewish and civic circles — was one of the first people he told. Since then, the two have become close, forming the Civic Joy Fund over lunch at Zuni Café. The group, formed in 2022, aims to revitalize neighborhoods through events like Downtown First Thursdays, which have drawn huge crowds. Yekutiel could end up at City Hall alongside Lurie: He is running for District 8 supervisor . An endorsement from the mayor wouldn’t come as a surprise. Katherine August-deWilde, former bank executive — Like Stiepleman, August-deWilde has leveraged her finance background as the former president of First Republic Bank to lead Lurie’s Partnership for San Francisco. That coalition consists of powerful tech and Wall Street titans who provide the mayor with CEO perspectives on his policies. August-deWilde has been a board member at Tipping Point since 2020 and was a big donor to Lurie’s inauguration fund. Jed York, NFL team owner — York, CEO of the San Francisco 49ers, has myriad ties to Lurie. To start, York is a Tipping Point board member and a significant donor to the nonprofit. In the 2010s, former Mayor Ed Lee and York approached Lurie to lead the Super Bowl 50 Host Committee. York and Lurie will likely team up again before Super Bowl LX is hosted in February at the 49ers’ home base, Levi’s Stadium , named for the jean empire that made the mayor’s family fortune. Lurie’s calendar records show that he and York lunched with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other Bay Area mayors in September at the Wayfare Tavern to discuss the big game. Chris James, finance executive

Ronnie Lott, former NFL player

Alec Perkins, investor James, founder of the investment firm Engine No. 1, and Lott, a 49ers Hall of Famer, are both friends of Lurie’s who helped establish Tipping Point. James has accompanied the mayor to meetings with business leaders at the Michelin-starred Quince, calendar records show. Perkins is a friend and Tipping Point board member and was an officer behind the independent expenditure committee that raised millions in 2024 to get Lurie elected.

The Aces: Lurie’s policy chiefs

Ned Segal, chief of housing and economic development — As a former Twitter executive, Segal brings a hard-nosed corporate perspective to City Hall at a time when Lurie is trying to implement pro-business policies to revive San Francisco’s post-Covid economy. Lurie has trusted Segal to help on several initiatives, including his Family Zoning plan to build housing and his ambitious permit reform project. Alicia John-Baptiste, chief of infrastructure, climate, and mobility — John-Baptiste joined Lurie’s administration after a long run at the helm of the urbanist nonprofit SPUR. Before that, she spent years at the city’s transit and planning departments. Lurie has tapped John-Baptiste, alongside Segal, to spearhead the city’s post-pandemic recovery. In September, John-Baptiste traveled to Sacramento to help push for a $750 million transit loan to keep the city’s agencies afloat. Kunal Modi, chief of health and human services — A former McKinsey partner, Modi has advised local, state, and federal governments on public health and homelessness. He has the unenviable task of coordinating the city’s extensive homelessness response efforts and serves as the point person on Lurie’s efforts to get people off the streets , which got off to a rocky start after the mayor backtracked on his goal of adding 1,500 emergency shelter beds within six months of taking office. Paul Yep, chief of public safety and interim police chief — Lurie tapped Yep as interim chief of the SFPD after Bill Scott stepped down earlier this year. An early supporter of the mayor’s 2024 campaign and a key Chinese American ally, Yep is leading Lurie’s crackdown on crime. Yep — who spent decades at the SFPD before retiring in 2023 — didn’t apply to become chief, but that hasn’t stopped him from making decisions in his interim role that will have a long-lasting impact on the department. Jessica MacLeod, chief of strategy and performance — MacLeod is a recent addition to Lurie’s policy team, so how she helps shape the administration remains to be seen. Her official role is to fulfill the mayor’s promise of greater government accountability. MacLeod was previously director of San Rafael’s digital services and technology and cofounded U.S. Digital Response, which linked technologists with government entities during the pandemic.

The Dealers: Lurie’s operatives

Max Szabo, communications whiz — After a stint as spokesperson for District Attorney George Gascón, Szabo was instrumental in crafting Lurie’s campaign messages during the cutthroat 2024 election. He runs a communications firm that represents other clients in California and nationally but remains closely involved with Lurie as one of his top confidants, often providing the mayor’s office with extra help with the press, including messaging around the upzoning plan . Tyler Law, strategist — If Szabo is the tactician, Law is the political strategist in Lurie’s world. A partner at Thematic Campaigns, a consulting firm that was paid millions through its work for Lurie’s 2024 campaign, Law remains one of the mayor’s closest advisers. He expanded his portfolio this year as a senior adviser to the moderate-aligned political group Grow SF, which produces polling on hot-topic issues — including the mayor’s priorities of crime, housing, and downtown recovery. Jennifer Pitts, speechwriter

Lis Smith, consultant Pitts worked as a managing director at Tipping Point for around a decade and now writes speeches for the mayor, providing tips on spicing up his normally monotone delivery. Smith, who helped with Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign, secures national media spots for Lurie, such as a slot on “Good Morning America.”

The Pit Bosses: Lurie’s administration

Staci Slaughter, chief of staff — A former Giants executive — and the first female vice president in the baseball team’s history — Slaughter holds City Hall’s most critical job. As chief of staff, she is at the mayor’s side at many meetings, bringing decades of private-sector experience. Her husband, Jamie Slaughter, is a Tipping Point board member. Han Zou, communications and public affairs director — Zou brought his political acumen and door-knocking strategies to Lurie’s campaign in May 2024, helping him secure critical Chinese American votes. Zou is considered an integral part of Lurie’s City Hall operation and has quickly risen through the administration’s ranks. In March, he was promoted to communications director after Nina Negusse was ousted just two months into the job. Annie Gabillet, deputy director of communications — Gabillet is the mind behind Lurie’s vaunted Instagram account . A former Popsugar journalist, she has skills in brand strategy and content creation that have shaped Lurie into one of San Francisco’s favorite influencers . Aly Bonde, deputy chief of staff — With experience in public policy and government relations, Bonde was recruited as a policy adviser before her promotion this summer to deputy chief of staff. She’s considered a forceful presence who helps make things happen. Charles Lutvak, spokesperson

Adam Thongsavat, Board of Supervisors liaison

Eileen Mariano, state and federal affairs manager

Sophia Kittler, budget director Lutvak jousts with journalists, bringing experience as a former spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Thongsavat joined Lurie’s team from the office of Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman and plays a middleman role between the mayor and the 11-person legislative body. Mariano, granddaughter of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, deals with federal and state policy issues, including landing a transit deal with Newsom’s office. A holdover from Mayor London Breed’s team, Kittler helped Lurie through his first complex budget deal.

The Players: Lurie’s coalition