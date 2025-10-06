Just when you thought San Franciscans couldn’t love Steph Curry more, the city’s most popular athlete is set to debut a luxurious drinking destination in a landmark hotel. The Eighth Rule, a bourbon-focused cocktail bar, opens Friday inside the Westin St. Francis on Union Square. With just 40 seats, it’s an intimate lounge with leather and velvet, amber lighting, and artwork inspired by “the hues of bourbon cocktails.”

The bar marks the four-time NBA champ’s first foray into the hospitality industry and comes two years after the launch of his whiskey brand Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon. The Eighth Rule’s name is a nod to the seven rules of bourbon production; these include production in the United States from at least 51% corn mash and aging in new, charred oak barrels.

Anthony Attanasio, beverage director for the Mina Group, crafted two menus for The Eighth Rule. One highlights ingredients from across Northern California; it includes a honeydew-thyme gin sour, a Calabrian chile and red-fruit tequila highball, and an espresso-forward Scotch cocktail with chocolate undertones.