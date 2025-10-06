Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Food & Drink

Steph Curry’s bourbon bar opens Friday with a six-course omakase cocktail menu

Reservations are now open for The Eighth Rule and Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak at the Westin St. Francis. 

A glass of dark amber cocktail with a large ice cube and an orange peel garnish rests on a Bourbon Steak napkin on a wooden table.
Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak and Steph Curry’s The Eighth Rule open Oct. 10 at the Westin St. Francis. | Source: Michelle Min
By Lauren Saria

Just when you thought San Franciscans couldn’t love Steph Curry more, the city’s most popular athlete is set to debut a luxurious drinking destination in a landmark hotel. The Eighth Rule, a bourbon-focused cocktail bar, opens Friday inside the Westin St. Francis on Union Square. With just 40 seats, it’s an intimate lounge with leather and velvet, amber lighting, and artwork inspired by “the hues of bourbon cocktails.”

The bar marks the four-time NBA champ’s first foray into the hospitality industry and comes two years after the launch of his whiskey brand Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon. The Eighth Rule’s name is a nod to the seven rules of bourbon production; these include production in the United States from at least 51% corn mash and aging in new, charred oak barrels. 

Anthony Attanasio, beverage director for the Mina Group, crafted two menus for The Eighth Rule. One  highlights ingredients from across Northern California; it includes a honeydew-thyme gin sour, a Calabrian chile and red-fruit tequila highball, and an espresso-forward Scotch cocktail with chocolate undertones. 

A two-tiered copper seafood platter filled with ice, oysters, crab, shrimp, lemon wedges, seaweed, and a glass of white wine on the side.
Bourbon Steak’s chilled shellfish platter. | Source: Courtesy Michelle Min
A dimly lit upscale restaurant with plush green seating, marble tables, tall pillars, large draped windows, plants, and a central ornate chandelier.
Bourbon Steak’s dining room. | Source: Courtesy Michael Weber

A luxurious bar with a marble counter, surrounded by tan leather stools, ornate columns, globe lights, and a richly decorated coffered ceiling.
The lounge in Bourbon Steak. | Source: Courtesy Michael Weber

There’s also the option to go all-in with a six-course omakase-style cocktail tasting. The boozy experience will showcase Curry’s bourbon in a truffle-vanilla whiskey sour, a clarified coconut milk punch, and “three half-size, barrel-aged cocktails designed as a ‘barrel moment’ finale.” 

A collection of rare bottles will grace the back bar, including allocated and legacy whiskies like Weller Antique, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel, and Bruichladdich.

The bar is just across the lobby from a new location of Bourbon Steak, Michael Mina’s brand of modern steakhouses, also found in Los Angeles; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Orlando, Florida. It marks a homecoming for the chef, who opened his eponymous restaurant inside the Westin St. Francis in 2004. The Bourbon Steak menu includes a caviar parfait and caviar “Twinkie,” tuna tartare with Asian pear and habanero-sesame oil, and a showy 36-ounce, hay-smoked, bourbon-flamed wagyu tomahawk.

A person pours sauce over a large cooked tomahawk steak served on a fried tortilla, with a bread roll in a wooden bowl nearby.
Salt-baked and bourbon-flamed Australian wagyu tomahawk. | Source: Courtesy Michelle Min

Mina and Curry’s wife, Ayesha, a chef, actress, and entrepreneur, first collaborated in 2016, debuting their barbecue restaurant International Smoke in Honolulu. They went on to open outposts in Houston, Miami, and Las Vegas, though all have closed except for the San Francisco restaurant inside the Millennium Tower at 301 Mission St. 

Reservations for Bourbon Steak are available via SevenRooms

Lauren Saria can be reached at [email protected]

