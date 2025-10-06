Uniqlo is coming back to downtown San Francisco.

It’s one of 11 new stores the brand will open across the U.S., the company said.

Four years after it closed its Union Square store, the Japanese retailer announced that it will reopen next year at 830 Market St.

Uniqlo’s three-floor flagship at 111 Powell St. closed in 2021 amid a dramatic retail exodus from downtown. That location remains empty.

The news comes as the Union Square area has started to regain leasing momentum. A host of stores have opened in recent months, including Asian retailers Pop Mart and Nintendo and luxury menswear shop John Varvatos.

However, the area’s vacancy rate hovers at around 30%. The San Francisco Centre mall across from the new Uniqlo location has lost more than 90% of its tenants.

Uniqlo currently has one location in San Francisco, at the Stonestown Galleria. The nearest location to downtown is across the Bay Bridge at the Bay Street Emeryville mall.