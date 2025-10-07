Citing fear of Democratic ‘vengeance,’ Curtis Yarvin says he may flee the U.S.

The far-right blogger doesn’t think the Trump administration has done enough to dismantle democratic institutions.

Oct. 07, 2025

Software engineer and far-right blogger Curtis Yarvin says he’s considering leaving the U.S. because the Trump administration is failing to kill democracy to his liking and he fears political retribution from Democrats if they regain power. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published this weekend on his Substack Gray Mirror, San Francisco-based Yarvin wrote: “Because the vengeance meted out after its failure will dwarf the vengeance after 2020 — because the successes of the second revolution are so much greater than the first — I feel that I personally have to start thinking realistically about how to flee the country. Everyone else in a similar position should have a 2029 plan as well.” Yarvin later removed the line about fleeing the country, replacing it with “everyone involved with this revolution needs a plan B for 2029.”

The Standard asked Yarvin why he edited the post. His reply: “Lol Streisand effect I guess. Just TMI.” When asked about which countries he was considering moving to, Yarvin said, “Lol no idea. Obviously I’d rather not.” The revolution Yarvin is referencing is the “second Trump revolution,” which he believes is failing. According to Yarvin, the administration has not been extreme enough in dismantling democratic institutions and stamping out the Democratic Party. Yarvin did not detail what kind of revenge he expects the left to wage against him but said it might not wait until the next presidential election: “Losing the Congress will instantly put the administration on the defensive,” he wrote. Earlier this year, Yarvin wrote (opens in new tab) that the Trump administration will “wither and eventually dissipate” unless it becomes more extreme. “As soon as it stops accelerating, it stalls and explodes,” Yarvin wrote. Yarvin has long attracted left-wing and, more recently, right-wing ridicule. Conservative activist Christopher Rufo wrote on X last month that Yarvin is “high on his own supply.”