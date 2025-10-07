Update: Lowell High School resumes normal operations

Update (3:55 p.m.): Lowell High School was given an all-clear from the San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Staff and students were resuming regular activities, including normal dismissal times.
San Francisco police earlier responded to a possible bomb threat, prompting an immediate evacuation of the campus.
The San Francisco Police Department received a report of a possible threat to the campus at Eucalyptus and Forest View drives shortly after 1:10 p.m. and sped to the scene with specialized units from the K9 and tactical teams, according to a spokesperson.
In a text alert, SF Unified officials said students and staff made their way to a field on the campus “due to [a] report of a bomb threat.”
Everyone was safely evacuated, and authorities confirmed that there were no reports of injuries. Officers conducted a thorough search of the school premises as a precautionary measure.
Video footage published on Citizen showed students sitting in the grass, checking their phones and joking.
A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson told The Standard paramedics were sent at the request of the SFPD but were quickly cleared from the scene.
