Update: Lowell High School resumes normal operations

SFPD officers evacuated students and staff and conducted a thorough search as a precautionary measure after a bomb threat.

Lowell High School entrance with students walking out, banners welcoming classes of 2024 and 2025, and a California Distinguished School emblem.
A bomb threat was reported Tuesday at Lowell High School. | Camille Cohen/The Standard | Source: Camille Cohen/The Standard
By George Kelly

Update (3:55 p.m.): Lowell High School was given an all-clear from the San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Staff and students were resuming regular activities, including normal dismissal times.

San Francisco police earlier responded to a possible bomb threat, prompting an immediate evacuation of the campus.

The San Francisco Police Department received a report of a possible threat to the campus at Eucalyptus and Forest View drives shortly after 1:10 p.m. and sped to the scene with specialized units from the K9 and tactical teams, according to a spokesperson.

In a text alert, SF Unified officials said students and staff made their way to a field on the campus “due to [a] report of a bomb threat.”

Everyone was safely evacuated, and authorities confirmed that there were no reports of injuries. Officers conducted a thorough search of the school premises as a precautionary measure.

Video footage published on Citizen showed students sitting in the grass, checking their phones and joking.

A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson told The Standard paramedics were sent at the request of the SFPD but were quickly cleared from the scene.

This story will be updated.

George Kelly can be reached at [email protected]

