Update: Lowell High School resumes normal operations

Update (3:55 p.m.): Lowell High School was given an all-clear from the San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Staff and students were resuming regular activities, including normal dismissal times.

San Francisco police earlier responded to a possible bomb threat, prompting an immediate evacuation of the campus.

The San Francisco Police Department received a report of a possible threat to the campus at Eucalyptus and Forest View drives shortly after 1:10 p.m. and sped to the scene with specialized units from the K9 and tactical teams, according to a spokesperson.