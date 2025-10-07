California’s latest bright idea? Let SF make it legal to stop sales of stolen goods

The city can now pass an ordinance to counteract a 2018 state law that decriminalized street vending.

By George Kelly Published Oct. 07, 2025 • 2:24pm

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed legislation aimed at cracking down on the public sale of stolen merchandise in California. Mayor Daniel Lurie and state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) applauded the law’s passage. But the state legislation allows city supervisors to pass an ordinance to crack down on sidewalk vendors dealing toiletries, snacks, and anything else with an unclear provenance. In other words, this is an incremental development as the city once again changes course when it comes to curbside commerce.

Despite the knickknacks on offer at tables along Mission Street, the sale of stolen goods was already against the law. And the city has made other attempts at eliminating vending, such as a complete ban along Mission Street (opens in new tab) in 2023 and placing fencing around the 24th Street BART plaza, (opens in new tab) where wheeling and dealing was taking place, in 2022. What is new is that the city now has a chance to counteract a decision in 2018 that decriminalized street vending across California. Senate Bill 276, authored by Wiener, enables the city to issue citations, pursue misdemeanor charges, and confiscate stolen goods from vendors who cannot provide proof of purchase. Under an urgency clause, the law goes into effect immediately. “This law gives San Francisco a new tool to put a stop to the sale of stolen goods on our streets — which pushes out legitimate street vendors and creates severe safety issues,” Wiener said in a statement.