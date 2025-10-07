WTF is happening with South Lake Tahoe’s politicians?

The mayor admitted to embezzlement, the mayor pro tem was arrested, and it’s unclear what happens next.

Lake Tahoe is known for its clear, sapphire waters, but the landscape is dark and murky in the halls of power on the alpine oasis’ south side. South Lake Tahoe this week got hit with a one-two punch of revelations and scandal. Mayor Tamara Wallace admitted to, and is being criminally investigated for, embezzling funds from a local church. In a stunning letter she published Sunday, Wallace also divulged that she had attempted suicide on Sept. 11, her birthday. The day after Wallace exposed her pain and transgressions, news broke that Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass had been arrested after allegedly assaulting a restaurant employee.

It’s unclear what happens next for the lakeside community’s elected officials. Wallace and Bass retain their seats and plan to attend the Oct. 21 City Council meeting, according to city spokesperson Sheree Juarez. Wallace unburdened herself in a letter that was published in the Tahoe Daily Tribune (opens in new tab) and South Tahoe Now (opens in new tab). It’s unclear how much money she pilfered from a Presbyterian church, but she said it had been undetected. The scheme had no impact on city coffers, she claimed. But guilt drove her to try to end her life, she wrote. “ I was so filled with guilt, shame, and grief that I experienced a mental health crisis that made suicide seem to be the best solution,” she wrote. “It was only by the grace of God that I failed.”

Since then, she has spent 18 days in a mental health facility and is taking medication and enrolled in “i ntense, all-day, every-day group and individual counseling sessions.” Wallace’s letter pointed to past trauma, including childhood abuse, the death of her son Christopher from fentanyl poisoning, and death threats while working as a city councilmember. “These things may be reasons, but not an excuse for my behavior,” Wallace wrote.