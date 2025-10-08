Unions call for boycott of Airbnb, as company pursues $120M lawsuit against the city

With the launch of a boycott site, organizers hope to change the conversation around the company’s obligations.

By George Kelly Published Oct. 08, 2025 • 3:47pm

Organized labor and elected officials on Wednesday called for a boycott of Airbnb in an effort to pressure the company to drop its $120 million lawsuit against San Francisco over business tax refunds. Two city supervisors joined a coalition of labor unions and community groups that gathered outside Airbnb’s Brannan Street headquarters to dis the company over the lawsuit and ties to the Trump administration. Dozens of activists held signs reading “Boycott Airbnb.” “When Airbnb does not pay their fair share, it hurts all San Franciscans, when we cut city services to clean our streets, keep our libraries open, and Muni buses running,” Supervisor Connie Chan said in a statement. “We all must boycott Airbnb until they do right by our city.”

Chan and Supervisor Matt Dorsey joined union leaders in calling for residents and visitors to use alternative accommodations, including unionized hotels and competing short-term rental platforms that comply with tax obligations.



”You didn’t just file the lawsuit against the city and county of San Francisco. You filed lawsuits against all San Franciscans,” Chan said, arguing that the legal dispute diverts funds needed for transit, libraries, and programs protecting vulnerable residents from federal cuts.



Dorsey, whose District 6 includes the Airbnb headquarters, noted the company’s transformation from a decade ago, when it enthusiastically advertised its status as a taxpayer, to trying to claw back taxes it says it wrongly paid. In 2015, San Francisco legalized short-term rentals after Airbnb operated approximately 6,000 illegal units, Dorsey said. “We opened the door to this business. We gave this San Francisco-based business a chance to do this the right way and legally,” Dorsey said. “This company’s thanks is to sue the city and county of San Francisco.” Airbnb’s lawsuit seeks a refund of $120 million in business taxes. Critics claim the battle has tied up two-thirds of that amount in the city’s litigation fund, preventing it from being used for public services amid budget shortfalls from federal Medicaid cuts. Airbnb contends that the city’s gross receipts tax and Proposition C, the homelessness services tax (opens in new tab) , were misapplied to the company from 2019 to 2022. The labor coalition also criticized Airbnb board member and cofounder Joe Gebbia, a billionaire who joined the Department of Government Efficiency in February and continues to serve in the Trump administration. In a prior statement, an Airbnb spokesperson said Gebbia has not been involved in day-to-day company operations since 2022.