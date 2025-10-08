Dogs in restaurants? It’s getting hairy

In a city where canines aren’t just pets but children, the opinions over where they belong is fierce.

By Sara Deseran Published Oct. 08, 2025 • 6:00am

This column is part of the Off Menu newsletter, where, every Wednesday, you’ll get the latest restaurant news, gossip, tips, and takes. To sign up, visit the newsletter page and select Off Menu. The other day at a bougie café (that I don’t want to call out), I watched a huge Siberian husky leap up and put its paws on the counter. As its owner placed her order, she didn’t command her dog, now eye-level with the cashier, to get down. Her face was not red with embarrassment. She just hemmed and hawed, pondering her croissant of choice while stroking her sumptuously hirsute canine. I couldn’t help but imagine some fluff wafting into the open kitchen and settling onto a sticky-sweet pastry. Whether or not the cafe was OK with this, I, as the person next in line to order, was not into it.

I’m not anti-dog by any means, but in a time when people are all for setting boundaries, I don’t think enough respect the “no pets” signs that hang on the doors of many restaurants, bars, cafes, and grocery stores. (Patios and parklets, on the other hand, are great places for pups to hang out.) I’m not breaking any news here. Entitled San Francisco dog owners have become national fodder. A week ago, The Wall Street Journal published “America’s most dog-friendly city has had enough,” echoing a story that The Standard ran last year . Our famously permissive dog culture has given the haters another anti-SF squeaky toy to squeak. “Finally! A problem the National Guard could actually help with!” one quipped in the WSJ’s comment section. Another sniffed, “Complain all you will, but once-beautiful San Francisco is today run by lunatic Democrats who believe dogs have special rights just like the homeless, the illegals, and the criminals.”

Trick Dog owner and dogs-everywhere proponent Josh Harris with Louise and Joey. | Source: Josh Harris Justin Lew, the owner of Horsefeather, brought his beloved pitbull Penny everywhere. | Source: Justin Lew

Two restaurant industry lawyers I queried said they’ve never heard of an American Disabilities Act lawsuit being brought against a restaurant for challenging the legitimacy of a service dog. But I imagine that’s because few people in hospitality are going to dare to pose the questions. The risk of offending a pet owner or being shamed on social media isn’t worth it. Being sued might be less financially ruinous for a restaurant than being canceled by a dog influencer on TikTok. I asked my Standard workmates if they’re for or against dogs in restaurants. Opinions were fierce. Most, even the dog owners, were surprisingly in opposition. “I love dogs,” said one. “But I’m very anti-dogs in restaurants because it’s disgusting.” Another, who brings his dog “everywhere,” said he’d never bring her into a restaurant — barring Hi Tops for basketball games. “They do not give a fuck there. There are lots of dogs in there all the time.” It is notable that bars — even those that serve food — appear to be a gray zone, giving dog owners more license to cross the threshold. One SF bartender messaged me stories of customers tripping over dogs, dogs jumping on her while she was working, leashes wrapping around her legs, and dogs being aggressive toward her and fighting with one another.

Todd Rein with Nano and Maria Pugliese with Beast at Mary’s on Haight. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard