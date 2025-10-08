20 events in SF this week, from Fleet Week to a dumpling fest

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) on your phone (a third-party service).
Valencia Live block party (opens in new tab)
Walk SF’s hippest thoroughfare — and enjoy the legal drinking — while bands, DJs, artists, and vendors line the sidewalks.
- Thursday, Oct. 9, 5 to 10 p.m.
Everyone Is Moving to SF tech party (opens in new tab)
If it seems like everyone’s moving to SF, you’re right. So some of the top new startup communities, like Actioners, Verci, and The Residency, are throwing a huge party in a historic building to welcome new arrivals.
- Thursday, Oct. 9, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Fridays on Front St. (opens in new tab)
The season’s last Fridays on Front St. block party hosts the yacht rock tribute band Mustache Harbor, the U.S. Air Force Brass Band, and a screening of “Top Gun” in honor of Fleet Week.
- Friday, Oct. 10, 4 to 9 p.m.
Chinatown Night Market (opens in new tab)
The year’s last market packs Grant Avenue with food stalls, performances, and a sea of hungry visitors under the glow of red lanterns.
- Friday, Oct. 10, 5 to 9 p.m.
Día de los Muertos art opening (opens in new tab)
SOMArts unveils its annual Día de los Muertos exhibition, with music by Louda y Los Bad Hombres and a market of works ranging from the spooky to the sentimental.
- Friday, Oct. 10, 6 to 9 p.m.
High Level: Francois K & DJ Spinna (opens in new tab)
Fatsouls Records brings afro house legends Francois K and DJ Spinna to The Foundry’s massive sound system and in-the-round layout.
- Friday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Tech Week warehouse rave (opens in new tab)
No more panels — time to party. Clout Kitchen and Pally host a massive SF warehouse shindig with international DJs like OneTrueGod, open-bar soju cocktails, and all the founders and investors.
- Friday, Oct. 10, 9 p.m. to late
NYX late-night clubbing (opens in new tab)
Known for excellent after-hours, NYX takes over a secret location with an undisclosed lineup of house and techno DJs, with zero photography allowed.
- Friday, Oct. 10, 11:59 p.m. to late
Mustache Bash (opens in new tab)
This two-day ’70s funk and disco takeover of the Phoenix Hotel features pool-side sets by Classixx, Harvey Sutherland, and more.
- Friday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 11, 12:15 to 6 p.m.
Fleet Week (opens in new tab)
While the government shutdown might scuttle the Blue Angels, the show will go on with the Canadian Snowbirds jets starting at 11 a.m. each day, the parade of ships under the GG Bridge at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and bands playing at Fleet Fest throughout the weekend.
- Friday, Oct. 10, to Sunday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Diplo’s Run Club 5K (opens in new tab)
Run through GG Park and end up at a wild dance party with 15,000 other endorphin-high new friends.
- Saturday, Oct. 11, 8:30 a.m.
2 Blocks of Art: Site + Sound (opens in new tab)
Market Street becomes an open-air gallery with pop-up exhibitions, bands, historic building tours, and activations from 5th to 7th streets.
- Saturday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Electric Fields (opens in new tab)
A rare dance music party at the GG Park Bandshell features deep house legend Marques Wyatt spinning til sundown, followed by an after-party at Great Northern.
- Saturday, Oct. 11, 1 to 6 p.m.
Twin Peaks hill bomb (opens in new tab)
See waves of brave skaters descend the wicked steep hills as part of the #BombHillsNotPeople protest.
- Saturday, Oct. 11, 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Sweater Weather art salon (opens in new tab)
Dress cozy while you enjoy DJ sets, comedy, live bands, dance performances, and visual art.
- Saturday, Oct. 11, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Electric Feels indie dance party (opens in new tab)
Snap back to 2010 with DJs spinning your favorites by MGMT, Justice, Robyn, and more, for people who prefer dancing when they know the words to the songs.
- Saturday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m.
Program: DJ Sakee (opens in new tab)
SF’s most prolific rave crew brings techno from DJ Sakee, Espurr, Moth, and more to a secret location for a chance to commune with fellow dance enthusiasts.
- Saturday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
World of Dumplings Festival (opens in new tab)
Sample dumplings from all over the world — with an expansive definition from wontons to ravioli — while checking out cooking demos, swigging beers, and playing trivia games.
- Sunday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Italian Heritage Parade (opens in new tab)
The nation’s oldest Italian American parade marches from Fisherman’s Wharf through North Beach, with music, floats, and epic food along the way.
- Sunday, Oct. 12, 12:30 p.m.
Beergarden DJ brunch party (opens in new tab)
SF desperately needs better beer-garden culture, so come out to Hayes Valley for a sunny afternoon of pints and U.K. dance music.
- Sunday, Oct. 12, 1 to 7 p.m.