20 events in SF this week, from Fleet Week to a dumpling fest

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

By Josh Constine Published Oct. 08, 2025 • 4:16pm

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) on your phone (a third-party service).

Walk SF’s hippest thoroughfare — and enjoy the legal drinking — while bands, DJs, artists, and vendors line the sidewalks.

ADVERTISEMENT

If it seems like everyone’s moving to SF, you’re right. So some of the top new startup communities, like Actioners, Verci, and The Residency, are throwing a huge party in a historic building to welcome new arrivals.

The season’s last Fridays on Front St. block party hosts the yacht rock tribute band Mustache Harbor, the U.S. Air Force Brass Band, and a screening of “Top Gun” in honor of Fleet Week.

The year’s last market packs Grant Avenue with food stalls, performances, and a sea of hungry visitors under the glow of red lanterns.

SOMArts unveils its annual Día de los Muertos exhibition, with music by Louda y Los Bad Hombres and a market of works ranging from the spooky to the sentimental.

Louda y Los Bad Hombres will be performing at this SOMArts opening. | Source: Louda y Los Bad Hombres

Fatsouls Records brings afro house legends Francois K and DJ Spinna to The Foundry’s massive sound system and in-the-round layout.

No more panels — time to party. Clout Kitchen and Pally host a massive SF warehouse shindig with international DJs like OneTrueGod, open-bar soju cocktails, and all the founders and investors.

Known for excellent after-hours, NYX takes over a secret location with an undisclosed lineup of house and techno DJs, with zero photography allowed.

This two-day ’70s funk and disco takeover of the Phoenix Hotel features pool-side sets by Classixx, Harvey Sutherland, and more.

While the government shutdown might scuttle the Blue Angels, the show will go on with the Canadian Snowbirds jets starting at 11 a.m. each day, the parade of ships under the GG Bridge at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and bands playing at Fleet Fest throughout the weekend.

Watch the skies this weekend. | Source: Courtesy San Francisco Fleet Week

Run through GG Park and end up at a wild dance party with 15,000 other endorphin-high new friends.

Market Street becomes an open-air gallery with pop-up exhibitions, bands, historic building tours, and activations from 5th to 7th streets.

The Radio Museum will be on display at Site + Sound. | Source: California Historical Society

A rare dance music party at the GG Park Bandshell features deep house legend Marques Wyatt spinning til sundown, followed by an after-party at Great Northern.

See waves of brave skaters descend the wicked steep hills as part of the #BombHillsNotPeople protest.

Dress cozy while you enjoy DJ sets, comedy, live bands, dance performances, and visual art.

Snap back to 2010 with DJs spinning your favorites by MGMT, Justice, Robyn, and more, for people who prefer dancing when they know the words to the songs.

SF’s most prolific rave crew brings techno from DJ Sakee, Espurr, Moth, and more to a secret location for a chance to commune with fellow dance enthusiasts.

Sample dumplings from all over the world — with an expansive definition from wontons to ravioli — while checking out cooking demos, swigging beers, and playing trivia games.

Stuff yourself with dumplings on Sunday. | Source: Asians are strong

The nation’s oldest Italian American parade marches from Fisherman’s Wharf through North Beach, with music, floats, and epic food along the way.