Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

20 events in SF this week, from Fleet Week to a dumpling fest

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

Two parachutists with yellow and navy parachutes marked "SEAL" descend against a clear blue sky, one carrying a large red and white striped flag.
The show will go on for this year’s Fleet Week. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) on your phone (a third-party service).

Valencia Live block party (opens in new tab)

Walk SF’s hippest thoroughfare — and enjoy the legal drinking — while bands, DJs, artists, and vendors line the sidewalks.

Website
Into the Streets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 9, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Valencia between 16th and 19th streets (opens in new tab)

Everyone Is Moving to SF tech party (opens in new tab)

If it seems like everyone’s moving to SF, you’re right. So some of the top new startup communities, like Actioners, Verci, and The Residency, are throwing a huge party in a historic building to welcome new arrivals.

Website
RSVP (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 9, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Address
2209 Van Ness Ave. (opens in new tab)

Fridays on Front St. (opens in new tab)

The season’s last Fridays on Front St. block party hosts the yacht rock tribute band Mustache Harbor, the U.S. Air Force Brass Band, and a screening of “Top Gun” in honor of Fleet Week.

Website
Downtown SF (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 10, 4 to 9 p.m.
Address
Front Street (opens in new tab)

Chinatown Night Market (opens in new tab)

The year’s last market packs Grant Avenue with food stalls, performances, and a sea of hungry visitors under the glow of red lanterns.

Website
Be Chinatown (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 10, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Map (opens in new tab)

Día de los Muertos art opening (opens in new tab)

SOMArts unveils its annual Día de los Muertos exhibition, with music by Louda y Los Bad Hombres and a market of works ranging from the spooky to the sentimental.

Three people sit close together indoors, two men with facial hair and a woman in a leopard-print shirt smiling warmly against a leafy, warmly lit backdrop.
Louda y Los Bad Hombres will be performing at this SOMArts opening. | Source: Louda y Los Bad Hombres
Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 10, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address
SOMArts, 934 Brannan St. (opens in new tab)

High Level: Francois K & DJ Spinna (opens in new tab)

Fatsouls Records brings afro house legends Francois K and DJ Spinna to The Foundry’s massive sound system and in-the-round layout.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Website
The Foundry, 1425 Folsom St. (opens in new tab)

Tech Week warehouse rave (opens in new tab)

No more panels — time to party. Clout Kitchen and Pally host a massive SF warehouse shindig with international DJs like OneTrueGod, open-bar soju cocktails, and all the founders and investors.

Website
Register (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 10, 9 p.m. to late
Address
Register for location (opens in new tab)

NYX late-night clubbing (opens in new tab)

Known for excellent after-hours, NYX takes over a secret location with an undisclosed lineup of house and techno DJs, with zero photography allowed.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 10, 11:59 p.m. to late
Address
Secret location (opens in new tab)

Mustache Bash (opens in new tab)

This two-day ’70s funk and disco takeover of the Phoenix Hotel features pool-side sets by Classixx, Harvey Sutherland, and more.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 11, 12:15 to 6 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St. (opens in new tab)

Fleet Week (opens in new tab)

While the government shutdown might scuttle the Blue Angels, the show will go on with the Canadian Snowbirds jets starting at 11 a.m. each day, the parade of ships under the GG Bridge at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and bands playing at Fleet Fest throughout the weekend.

Watch the skies this weekend. | Source: Courtesy San Francisco Fleet Week
Website
Fleet Week (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 10, to Sunday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address
Crissy Field (opens in new tab)

Diplo’s Run Club 5K (opens in new tab)

Run through GG Park and end up at a wild dance party with 15,000 other endorphin-high new friends.

Website
Register (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 11, 8:30 a.m.
Address
Robin Williams Meadow (opens in new tab)

2 Blocks of Art: Site + Sound (opens in new tab)

Market Street becomes an open-air gallery with pop-up exhibitions, bands, historic building tours, and activations from 5th to 7th streets.

A collection of vintage radios in various colors and styles fills wooden shelves against a brick wall, with some boxed radios on the top shelf.
The Radio Museum will be on display at Site + Sound. | Source: California Historical Society
Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Map (opens in new tab)

Electric Fields (opens in new tab)

A rare dance music party at the GG Park Bandshell features deep house legend Marques Wyatt spinning til sundown, followed by an after-party at Great Northern.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 11, 1 to 6 p.m.
Address
Music Concourse Dr. (opens in new tab)

Twin Peaks hill bomb (opens in new tab)

See waves of brave skaters descend the wicked steep hills as part of the #BombHillsNotPeople protest.

Website
RSVP (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Address
Christmas Tree Point (opens in new tab)

Sweater Weather art salon (opens in new tab)

Dress cozy while you enjoy DJ sets, comedy, live bands, dance performances, and visual art.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 11, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Address
Impact Center for Art & Dance, 1625 Bush St. (opens in new tab)

Electric Feels indie dance party (opens in new tab)

Snap back to 2010 with DJs spinning your favorites by MGMT, Justice, Robyn, and more, for people who prefer dancing when they know the words to the songs.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m.
Address
The Independent, 628 Divisadero St. (opens in new tab)

Program: DJ Sakee (opens in new tab)

SF’s most prolific rave crew brings techno from DJ Sakee, Espurr, Moth, and more to a secret location for a chance to commune with fellow dance enthusiasts.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Tickets for location (opens in new tab)

World of Dumplings Festival (opens in new tab)

Sample dumplings from all over the world — with an expansive definition from wontons to ravioli — while checking out cooking demos, swigging beers, and playing trivia games.

Seven people hold large cutouts of various dumplings, smiling in front of a backdrop that reads “Asians Are Strong.”
Stuff yourself with dumplings on Sunday. | Source: Asians are strong
Website
World of Dumplings Festival (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Website
1 Ferry Building (opens in new tab)

Italian Heritage Parade (opens in new tab)

The nation’s oldest Italian American parade marches from Fisherman’s Wharf through North Beach, with music, floats, and epic food along the way.

Website
Info (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 12, 12:30 p.m.
Address
Parade route (opens in new tab)

Beergarden DJ brunch party (opens in new tab)

SF desperately needs better beer-garden culture, so come out to Hayes Valley for a sunny afternoon of pints and U.K. dance music.

Website
Info (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 12, 1 to 7 p.m.
Address
Biergarten, 424 Octavia St. (opens in new tab)

Josh Constine can be reached at [email protected]

Filed Under

ArtCultureDanceEventsFleet WeekFoodOutgoers