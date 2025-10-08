Four found dead in San Francisco home, police investigating as possible homicide

Officers responded to a call for medical aid on Monterey Boulevard in Westwood Highlands.

Police are investigating after four people were found dead Wednesday inside a home on a palm-strewn block in Westwood Highlands. Officers responding to 930 Monterey Blvd. found four people, two of them rumored to be children, who were unresponsive and declared dead at the scene. Representatives of the San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco Fire Department would not confirm the ages or genders of the victims but said no one else was found inside the home when firefighters arrived at 1:25 p.m. to a call for medical aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to property records, the home was previously owned by Thomas “T.R.” Ocheltree and Paula Truong, a married couple with two children. It was purchased in 2014 for $1.35 million, according to Redfin. In February 2024, the owners defaulted on their mortgage, and the home went into the foreclosure process, where it was purchased in a public auction by a lender nine months later. According to a blog post by the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, Ocheltree and Truong purchased the Monterey Deli a few blocks down Monterey Blvd., which later closed. The couple previously owned Orbit Coffee, a cafe and roastery that once had three locations in Oakland. The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation but has not declared the incident a homicide. “This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no general threat to the public,” police officials said.