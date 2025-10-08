Oakland police chief abruptly resigns

Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell submitted his resignation Tuesday, effective Dec. 5, ending his brief tenure leading the troubled East Bay city’s police department.
Mitchell stepped in to lead the OPD in May 2024, at a critical juncture. The department had been leaderless for more than a year after former Mayor Sheng Thao fired Chief LeRonne Armstrong.
“It has been an honor to serve the Oakland community, and I am grateful for the support I’ve received from the residents,” Mitchell said in the statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the men and women of this Department and the collaborative working relationships forged with the community and business owners to reduce crime.”
Mitchell, who had been a police chief in Lubbock, Texas, did not explain why he was quitting.
Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee, who took office in May, thanked Mitchell for his service and cited crime reductions during his leadership.
“Under his tenure, we have seen significant reductions in crime — a testament to his commitment to public safety and the hard work of our police officers,” Lee said. “I am grateful for Chief Mitchell’s collaboration with our administration and his focus on community-centered policing.”
Violent crime through early September was down 26% compared with the same period last year, according to OPD data (opens in new tab). Overall crime is down 29% this year.
Though reported crimes have dropped, staffing is a persistent problem in the department. The officers’ union has repeatedly called on the OPD to hire more cops.
In a statement Wednesday thanking Mitchell for his service, the union said it was “deeply concerned” by his resignation, saying it represented “another chapter in a troubling pattern of instability at the highest levels of city government and the Oakland Police Department.”
The department has been under federal oversight for more than 20 years due to past abuse cases.
Mitchell will work with Lee and City Administrator Jestin Johnson over the coming weeks to identify an interim chief, according to a statement from the city.
Mitchell will continue his duties as chief during the transition period, according to the city.
The move comes as San Francisco weighs its own replacement for police chief in the wake of Bill Scott’s resignation in May. He left to become chief of police for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Agency’s yet-to-be-formed force. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s public safety czar, Paul Yep, has been serving as interim chief. Yep, a former SFPD commander, has said he will not seek the permanent position.