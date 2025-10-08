Oakland police chief abruptly resigns

Crime is down, but the top cop, Floyd Mitchell, is out after less than two years on the job.

By George Kelly Published Oct. 08, 2025 • 9:41am

Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell submitted his resignation Tuesday, effective Dec. 5, ending his brief tenure leading the troubled East Bay city’s police department. Mitchell stepped in to lead the OPD in May 2024, at a critical juncture. The department had been leaderless for more than a year after former Mayor Sheng Thao fired Chief LeRonne Armstrong. “It has been an honor to serve the Oakland community, and I am grateful for the support I’ve received from the residents,” Mitchell said in the statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the men and women of this Department and the collaborative working relationships forged with the community and business owners to reduce crime.”

Mitchell, who had been a police chief in Lubbock, Texas, did not explain why he was quitting.

Floyd Mitchell takes questions during his introductory press conference last year at Oakland’s City Hall. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images) | Source: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee, who took office in May, thanked Mitchell for his service and cited crime reductions during his leadership. “Under his tenure, we have seen significant reductions in crime — a testament to his commitment to public safety and the hard work of our police officers,” Lee said. “I am grateful for Chief Mitchell’s collaboration with our administration and his focus on community-centered policing.” Violent crime through early September was down 26% compared with the same period last year, according to OPD data (opens in new tab). Overall crime is down 29% this year.