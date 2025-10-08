Palisades fire suspect used ChatGPT for arson tips, inferno pics, prosecutors say

By Michael McLaughlin Published Oct. 08, 2025 • 12:19pm

Federal authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Florida man they suspect deliberately started the Palisades fire, which tore across Los Angeles’ west side this year. Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, allegedly conducted several incriminating searches on ChatGPT before and after starting the fire on New Year’s Day. He has been charged by the Department of Justice with “maliciously” starting the fire. Using ChatGPT, Rinderknecht conjured an image of a city engulfed in flames, federal prosecutors claimed.

Prosecutors say that in one search after the fire had started, he asked, “Are you at fault if a fire is lift [sic] because of your cigarettes?”

ChatGPT created this image after a detailed prompt from Rinderknecht. | Source: Courtesy Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli

Rinderknecht had been driving for Uber on New Year’s Eve, and passengers have said he was agitated, according to prosecutors. After finishing one fare in the Pacific Palisades, Rinderknecht started a fire on federal land with hiking trails, they allege. He also called 911 and relocated to a vantage point where he watched firefighters and recorded video, according to an affidavit from an agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who investigated the case. “While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy,” U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement announcing the arrest.