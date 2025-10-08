How San Francisco became Waymo-pilled

San Franciscans once raged against robotaxis. Now, two-thirds support them, according to a new poll.

By Rya Jetha Published Oct. 08, 2025 • 2:04pm

It wasn’t long ago that San Franciscans were at war with robotaxis. Fed up with the autonomous vehicles interfering with emergency responders and causing mile-long traffic jams, activists figured out a way to immobilize the machines by placing traffic cones on their hoods. But two years later, the vibe has shifted. San Francisco has fallen in love (opens in new tab) with Waymo, and the robotaxi’s signature silhouette has become a regular part of city life. Public support for autonomous vehicles in San Francisco has surged, a new poll from the tech-backed, moderate-leaning political group GrowSF shows. Two-thirds of voters said they support allowing fully autonomous vehicles to operate in San Francisco. It’s a significant increase from 2023, when fewer than half agreed with the sentiment.

Sachin Agarwal, director of GrowSF, said the 2023 poll was intended to gauge baseline attitudes around autonomous vehicles at a time when few people had experienced the technology firsthand. GrowSF commissioned this year’s poll to understand how Waymo’s widespread adoption since its public launch last summer has changed attitudes. “We were astounded to see such a huge shift,” Agarwal said. “Autonomous vehicles are the future, they’re here to stay, and what this research indicates is that once people experience them, they welcome this innovative technology with open arms.”

Waymo superfan Alex Masmej said he rarely uses Uber. Since 2023, he’s taken over 600 Waymo rides. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

When asked about their reasons for supporting autonomous vehicles, 30% of those polled said driverless cars are safer than human drivers, and 16% said they’re safer than ride share. Others mentioned that they’re dependable, convenient, and “the way of the future.” Opposition to autonomous vehicles is on the decline, the poll showed: In 2023, more than 50% of voters opposed driverless cars; now, it’s 29%. The poll, conducted in July by Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates, had more than 800 respondents.

Billy Riggs, director of the Autonomous Vehicles and the City Initiative at the University of San Francisco, said that once people experience sophisticated autonomy, “there is rapid, exponential adoption.” “What our research shows is that there’s a really quick comfort factor once people take that first ride and experience how safe the technology is,” Riggs said.