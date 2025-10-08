San Franciscans sound off on next police chief: Less DEI, no Nazis, more integrity

A survey of 227 locals provided the SF Police Commission with a wish list for the next top cop.

By George Kelly Published Oct. 08, 2025 • 1:30pm

What are the qualifications for San Francisco’s next chief of police? Integrity, experience, a clear strategy to reduce crime? Well, according to a survey intended to gauge what the public wants in a new chief, at least some San Franciscans have other, often contradictory, priorities: “Get rid of the Nazis,” “understanding of the concerns of Asian communities,” and an end to the “DEI, BLM, Reform nonsense.” One person repeatedly requested a shorter survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 227 respondents each attended one of nine community meetings between Aug. 15 and Sept. 24, where they were asked to rank their preferred qualities in a chief. “Integrity” topped the list, followed closely by “strong leadership” and “accountability.” On the lower end: “diversity,” “political savvy,” and “reformer.” “Honestly, just get the best person for the job. Politics should have nothing to do with it,” one respondent wrote. “Justice takes place in the court system, not in law enforcement.” The survey was offered in English, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, Vietnamese, and Filipino, and nearly 95% of respondents were city residents. According to the responses, frustration runs high over open-air drug markets, fentanyl deaths, homelessness encampments, and what many described as declining order in public spaces — despite data indicating that most types of crime are down. Some said they avoid the Tenderloin or Hunters Point due to safety concerns. Those neighborhoods have “had systemic crime issues my whole life,” one respondent wrote. “You can reduce the cycle of violence with strong enforcement and prosecution.” Another lamented the city’s tolerance for disorder compared to tougher approaches elsewhere: “We have a long way to go to NYC under Bloomberg, which is a minimum standard in a much more intense metro.”

An SFPD officer in the Tenderloin in 2022. | Noah Berger for The Standard | Source: The Standard