Nonprofit tied to City Hall scandal is eligible for public funding again

The city attorney’s office said it will be appealing the decision by hearing officer Andrea McGary.

By Gabe Greschler Published Oct. 09, 2025 • 8:07am

Collective Impact, a Western Addition-based nonprofit that became embroiled in a major City Hall scandal last year , can receive public funding again. City officials had suspended it earlier this year over allegations of financial misconduct. Hearing officer Andrea McGary issued the decision Wednesday, a ruling that came after four hearings (opens in new tab) in August and September to consider whether the group was eligible to receive the funding again . During the hearings, Collective Impact defended itself against allegations from the city attorney’s office that it helped a former city department head, Sheryl Davis, misuse city funds for personal use.

James Spingola, the nonprofit’s executive director, did not respond to a request for comment. The city attorney’s office said it would appeal the ruling. “It is absurd anyone would think Collective Impact is a responsible contractor that can be trusted with public money when we have blatant evidence that Collective Impact paid for a City official’s personal endeavors and first-class travel, submitted false claims, and improperly spent taxpayer dollars meant to go to children,” spokesperson Jen Kwart wrote. “Not only was Collective Impact’s past misuse of City funds disqualifying, but its current leadership has taken no actions to ensure that City funds will not be misused again. This was a bizarre hearing process that led to an even more bizarre decision with no reasoning or analysis.” In her 25-page ruling, McGary said the city attorney did not meet the burden of proof to show that Collective Impact had acted with intent to support the charge of willful misconduct. The city was seeking to bar the nonprofit from funding until 2030. “Appellant Collective Impact is strongly encouraged to review the terms of its grant contracts, seek the assistance of agency administrators for each grant to come into compliance, and maintain compliance with all terms and conditions required by the City of San Francisco, as well as seek the assistance [of the] Citywide Nonprofit Monitoring and Capacity Building Program,” she wrote.

The ruling is a major victory for the nonprofit, which grew from a modest after-school program to an $8 million-a-year organization providing services such as workforce development and literacy programs in one of San Francisco’s historically Black neighborhoods. The group had previously said it risked ceasing operations if it could not access the funding. Related Nonprofit scandals push Mayor London Breed to launch contracting reform New details emerge in Dream Keeper Initiative nonprofit scandal The scandal began in September 2024, when The Standard reported that Davis had signed off on at least $1.5 million in contracts to Spingola’s nonprofit while the two shared a home and car together. The money came from the Dream Keeper Initiative, former Mayor London Breed’s signature program to inject tens of millions of dollars into Black communities. Davis, head of the city’s Human Rights Commission at the time, was charged with overseeing those funds. Davis resigned shortly after her ties to Spingola became public and now faces a criminal investigation by the district attorney’s office. She has denied any wrongdoing. In March, the city attorney’s office blocked Collective Impact from receiving public money after investigators uncovered new details alleging the nonprofit had paid for Davis’ son’s UCLA tuition and her podcast booking costs, among other expenses.

City investigators accused Spingola’s Collective Impact of helping former city department head Sheryl Davis misuse public money. | Source: Courtesy Photo