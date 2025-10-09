From budget rooms to butler service, a closer look at where 45,000 people plan to stay for San Francisco’s biggest conference.

By Emily Landes Published Oct. 09, 2025 • 6:00am

Visitors to San Francisco aren’t typically beating down the door of the Motel 6 Civic Center, which, despite its branding, is located squarely in the heart of Tenderloin. It has all the modern hospitality trappings: free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and a vinyl banner out front that advertises that it’s “now open.” Although the sparse lobby decor leaves something to be desired, the hotel is completely booked for several days next week. So too is its sister location on the beach in the Outer Sunset. You guessed it: Dreamforce is coming in T-minus five days and counting, and hotels in San Francisco have gone completely cuckoo.

The cheapest reservation available through aRes — the official booking partner of the conference, which runs next Tuesday to Thursday — is nearly $500 a night for a standard room at a Holiday Inn near the Oakland airport, along the event’s shuttle route. As of Wednesday, roughly 60 hotels on the aRes site were sold out for the conference dates. Those looking for luxury still have options, although they’ll need to open up their checkbooks. The St. Regis is charging nearly $5,000 a night for its few remaining rooms and up to $9,000 a night for a one-bedroom suite with butler service. Also available: the Presidential Suite at the Four Seasons on Market Street, which spans 2,300 square feet over two floors but has just one bedroom. It is going for nearly $20,000 a night, about $5,000 more than a midweek stay the following week. The prices are high, and so are the stakes for the city’s still-recovering hospitality industry . Last year, Salesforce’s flagship event brought San Francisco $130 million in revenue, the company says, an increase of nearly 40% over 2023’s numbers.

Salesforce started its partnership with aRes two years ago to ensure that even last-minute attendees would have a place to stay while in town to schmooze, see celebrity speakers, and perhaps even learn a thing or two about the intricacies of customer relationship management software. This year’s speaker list includes the CEOs of Google, Waymo, and Starbucks, plus A-list actors like America Ferrera, Jesse Eisenberg, and, of course, Salesforce pitchman Matthew McConaughey. Metallica and Benson Boone are slated to perform Wednesday night to raise funds for Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s namesake children’s hospitals in San Francisco and Oakland. Dreamforce is San Francisco’s largest corporate conference, with 45,000 attendees expected. By comparison, Microsoft Ignite, which will come to Moscone for the first time the week after Dreamforce, had about 14,000 attendees last year in Chicago. Benioff had threatened to pull Dreamforce from his hometown if the city didn’t clean up downtown in the aftermath of the pandemic. Though the conference has now been confirmed to stay in San Francisco through 2027, a departure would have been disastrous. “Dreamforce is one of our largest conventions of the year, bringing thousands of attendees from around the world and providing a significant boost to our hotels, restaurants, and attractions,” SF Travel President and CEO Anna Marie Presutti said in a statement.

