Bernal Heights hit-and-run victim identified as 30-year-old father

Binod Bundathoki, 30, was named as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run last weekend at Cortland Avenue and Anderson Street. | Source: Courtesy

By George Kelly Published Oct. 10, 2025 • 1:45pm

Community members have identified the man killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood as Binod Budhathoki, a 30-year-old father whose death renewed calls for stronger protections for pedestrians on city streets.



Budhathoki was struck as he crossed Cortland Avenue at Anderson Street around 2:10 a.m., police said. The driver fled the scene.



His death, which happened while returning home after celebrating at a Dashain holiday festival, left a community in mourning. It was the 13th pedestrian fatality of 2025 in San Francisco, taking place along a corridor that neighbors say has long faced safety issues. Originally from western Nepal’s Rukum district, Budhathoki leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter. A GoFundMe campaign (opens in new tab) established to help cover funeral expenses and support his family had received contributions from over 400 donors Friday morning. The Consulate General of Nepal in San Francisco expressed anguish at the incident. “It’s shocking news for us,” said spokesperson Rishi Acharya. “This is a sad moment.” The consulate, which recently opened in North Beach, is in contact with the grieving family and awaiting the results of a police investigation, Acharya said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At an emergency community meeting on Tuesday, Supervisor Jackie Fielder joined frustrated Bernal Heights residents in demanding swift action. “I am devastated for the tragic killing of this 30-year-old father,” Fielder said. “My heart especially breaks for his 8-year-old daughter.” Related Pedestrian deaths refuse to fall. Some blame the pedestrians Crossing the street in SF is life or death — especially if you’re old Policing has little effect on SF traffic deaths, decades of data show Fielder noted that she and her predecessor, former Supervisor Hillary Ronen, have urged the city for years to install traffic-calming measures along Cortland Avenue, with limited success. A representative from the Civil Grand Jury told residents that the San Francisco Police Department has deprioritized enforcement of moving violations — a matter of policy focus rather than staffing. “I will be sending the mayor and MTA a list of solutions outlined by Bernal residents that they should implement in 10-, 30-, 90- and 180-day timelines,” Fielder said. “This is a tragedy for this community and neighborhood, and for the victim’s family,” Muni spokesperson Erica Kato said Friday, adding that staffers had just repainted crosswalks and crossing messages at the intersection earlier this week.