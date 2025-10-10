The Salesforce CEO made clear his turn away from progressive politics in a recent interview.

Marc Benioff, the founder and CEO of Salesforce, will be hosting its annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco next week. This week, the longtime liberal verbally pledged his support for the Trump administration. In an interview with the New York Times (opens in new tab) on Thursday, Benioff expressed support for sending National Guard troops to San Francisco and stated that the city should have a thousand more police officers than it currently does. “If they can be cops, I’m all for it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT