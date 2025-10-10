Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a major housing bill that will pave the way for construction of larger multifamily projects near transit hubs. Senate Bill 79 (opens in new tab) concludes San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener’s seven-year battle to force cities to upzone certain neighborhoods near bus or train lines. The new law, which will go into effect July 1, 2026, also allows transit agencies to build homes on their land. Newsom, who has signed a slew of YIMBY-backed bills during his time in office, said in a statement (opens in new tab) that “housing near transit means shorter commutes, lower costs and more time with family.”

