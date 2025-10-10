Nite Yun’s new cookbook, ‘My Cambodia,’ is an instant classic

By Sara Deseran Published Oct. 10, 2025 • 6:00am

There are cookbooks you pull off the shelf when you just need to get dinner on the table, and there are cookbooks that speak to a bigger story. The kind you sink into, maybe even tear up over, because they remind you why food matters. “My Cambodia,” the new cookbook from chef Nite Yun, owner of Lunette , is one of the latter. I found myself devouring each page — and not just for the recipes. Beautifully designed, with quirky, line-drawn illustrations by Yun’s friend Nak Bou and luminous photos by local photographer Nicola Parisi, the book feels like a journey of self-discovery as much as a love letter to two of Cambodia’s culinary essentials: prahok, a pungent fermented fish paste, and kroeung, a fragrant mix of lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, shallots, garlic, and lime leaves.

In person, Yun is soft-spoken, but it’s clear there’s a fire in her, a deep independence. After her family fled war-torn Cambodia in 1979, they spent time in a Thai refugee camp before resettling in Stockton in 1984 — one of roughly 10,000 Khmer families who made the same journey (the Khmers are an ethnic group native to Cambodia) . Eager to escape her hometown, Yun moved to San Francisco after high school, tried college briefly, then did something bold the moment her first credit card arrived. “I knew what I wanted to do,” she writes. “I booked a flight to Cambodia.”

It was the place that held the secret to her parents’ pain and their past. It was also a country she’d never laid eyes on.

That trip, as well as mentorship from nonprofit food incubator La Cocina (opens in new tab) , led to Nyum Bai, the excellent restaurant Yun opened in 2018 in a funky space in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood.

She had never run a restaurant before, and Cambodian food was unfamiliar to most in the area. But diners got a taste of both new flavors and Yun’s determination. Soon enough, the accolades rained. Food & Wine named Yun one of the year’s best new chefs, Time gave her a spot on its “100 Next” list, and Bon Appétit named Nyum Bai one of the best new restaurants in America. She was a semifinalist for the James Beard Awards and an Eater Young Gun. Then her father died by suicide. The pandemic came. In 2022, Yun decided to close Nyum Bai. Many might have thrown in the towel, but last summer, Yun returned with Lunette, a counter-service restaurant in the Ferry Building that has earned glowing praise. “My Cambodia” is a continuation of her journey. It’s humble, reflective, and deeply personal. It’s the next chapter. Yun talked to The Standard about growing up in the troubled Central Valley, chasing her parents’ refugee story, and her mom’s new job as a burger flipper. Tell me about growing up in Stockton — or as you call it, “Stuck Town.”

It was chaotic. I knew my parents had gone through something, and that became this heavy feeling that I just carried around with me. Also, they were opposites. My mom was resourceful, my dad absent — though I got my love of food from him. He loved exploring mom-and-pop shops, discovering dishes, even Trader Joe’s frozen snacks. Food made him happy.



You eventually unstuck yourself and moved to San Francisco. But do you ever go back to Stockton?

My brothers still live there. I don’t go often; my family visits me. But today, it’s nicer, safer. There are hip coffee shops. Growing up, I felt hopeless — there were meth houses in the neighborhood and drive-by shootings. But there was also an amazing underground food economy because of the immigrants. We’d get papaya salad from a van and soups from people’s apartments. That all shaped me and what I do.



You became interested in food in part to bridge the divide between you and your parents — to learn about their lives in Cambodia.

Dinner was always when we talked. I wanted to learn how to make Cambodian food, so I asked my mom. At first, she gave short answers, but eventually, she told me stories connected to dishes. I’d ask her things like, “Did you learn this from grandma?” Food is an incredible way to really soften any situation and allow people to open up. Learning about them was also a way to learn about myself and my identity. What did you discover about them?

Through my cousins in Cambodia and the villagers, I learned that my dad’s side of the family made moonshine for fishermen — my aunt bragged that it was the best moonshine. My dad was apparently stylish, worked as a butcher, loved Cambodian rock and roll, and learned to fix motorcycles from the Japanese. It made me see him as human, not just my dad, who was hiding something. And your mom?

Much harder. Relatives were hush-hush. Before the war, she was considered a beauty queen and had a puppy she named Apollo, after the moon landing. My family’s cousins said she was the strongest woman they know. One story I found out: When she was pregnant with my brother, she purposely walked into the jungle, which was full of land mines, because she couldn’t take it any more. But she survived and believed she had to live for him.

Nite Yun (middle), with her nieces, nephews, and mother (right). | Source: Nite Yun