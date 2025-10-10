Billionaire’s Row mansion just scored SF’s highest sale price of the year

San Francisco’s most expensive home sale of the year just closed on Billionaire’s Row in Pacific Heights.
A 7,320-square-foot mansion with seven bathrooms at 2930 Broadway sold this week for $42 million, as first reported by SF Business Times (opens in new tab).
An entity called HOS Pacific LLC purchased the home, according to property records filed with the city. The limited liability corporation has ties to Joseph O’Neill, a Texas oil and gas executive and real estate investor who is friends with the George W. Bush family (opens in new tab).
The seller was the trust of Brooks Walker Jr., a real estate executive and businessman who died last year at 96 (opens in new tab). Walker and his family owned the home for more than 50 years, during which time he served on corporate boards including the Gap and AT&T.
The three-story mansion was built in 1928 by Arthur Brown Jr., a San Francisco architect who specialized in the beaux arts style and who also designed the War Memorial Opera House and City Hall.
The mansion’s sale is just the latest deal in the luxury real estate market’s hot streak. A surge in wealth from AI companies has created what one analyst calls an “economic tsunami,” as newly cashed-out tech employees are shelling out for their dream homes.
The record for San Francisco’s most expensive home purchase is still held by philanthropist Lauren Powell Jobs, an investor and the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs. She bought 2840 Broadway, a block away from the just-sold Walker property, for $71 million last year.