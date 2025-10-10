The district’s recent male supervisors have faced jail time, election loss, and recall. Meanwhile, the female reps are flourishing.

By Han Li Published Oct. 10, 2025 • 6:00am

If you believe in gender curses — or superpowers — Sunset politics offers a neat case study. As Mayor Daniel Lurie considers whom to appoint as District 4 supervisor, history suggests that there’s a clear divide in how successful women have been in the role (and in the years after leaving City Hall) compared with men. Since San Francisco returned to district supervisor elections in 2000, seven people have represented the Sunset (currently part of District 4). Of the women, all three — Fiona Ma, Carmen Chu, and Katy Tang — have gone onto higher office or become department heads in the current administration. Of the men, two (Leland Yee and Ed Jew) have done jail time, one (Gordon Mar) was booted after a single term, and one (Joel Engardio) didn’t even make it that far, being recalled in a landslide election last month.

The Sunset gender divide: Women thrive… Fiona Ma, supervisor from 2002 to 2006, was elected to the state Legislature and Board of Equalization. She now serves as state treasurer and is running for lieutenant governor.



Carmen Chu, appointed supervisor in 2007, later became the city’s assessor-recorder and is now city administrator — SF’s highest-ranking non-elected official.



Katy Tang, appointed in 2013, now heads the city’s Office of Small Business. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence,” said Caryl Ito, a former president of the San Francisco Commission on the Status of Women. “There is clearly a gender disparity in who succeeds and who doesn’t. It appears the men have failed.” Ito doesn’t necessarily think Lurie’s appointment to the supervisor role should be gender-motivated. But she noted that women frequently enter office with stronger credentials and a focus on community connection. Alondra Esquivel Garcia, copresident of the San Francisco Women’s Political Committee, said women “have to work twice as hard to be taken seriously.” Female supervisors, she added, “have proved to be qualified leaders who can unify the district.” Ma — who served as supervisor from 2002 to 2006, currently acts as California’s state treasurer, and is running for lieutenant governor in 2026 — said it often takes women “a lot longer to decide to run for office,” and they are usually inspired to do so “because of some main issue or cause near and dear to our hearts.”

Joel Engardio and Gordon Mar at a debate in 2022. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard