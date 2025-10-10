The Warriors’ ‘Strength in Numbers’ mantra might be more important than ever

As Steph Curry enters Year 17, Golden State’s front office has surrounded him with an impressive supporting cast.

By Kerry Crowley Published Oct. 10, 2025 • 10:30am

For the better part of 16 seasons, everything the Warriors have accomplished has been made possible by Steph Curry's brilliance. As Curry enters Year 17 with the franchise, Golden State's hopes of surviving the Western Conference gauntlet and contending for a title still hinge on their superstar's ability to defy the NBA's aging curve and play at an elite level.

Curry’s supporting cast includes Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Al Horford, a trio of players with a combined 15 All-Star nods and 496 playoff appearances. This quartet is the key to achieving postseason success and realizing unlikely dreams, but it’s unrealistic to expect four players age 35 and older to carry the Warriors through an 82-game season. That’s where one of the surprising strengths of the Warriors’ roster, their quality depth, should come into play.

It’s been more than a decade since Steve Kerr introduced the “Strength in Numbers” mantra to the organization. The slogan was a nod to the belief that everyone inside the organization plays a role in creating a winning culture. It served as an ode to people working behind the scenes as much as it celebrated role players such as Shaun Livingston, Marreese Speights, and Leandro Barbosa, who were critical pieces of Golden State’s first dynasty era title. Kerr still believes it takes strength in numbers to win a title, but the Warriors’ deep playoff runs have also revealed a different reality. When games, and series, are on the line, stars rise above the rest. Curry, Green, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant delivered signature moments during four championship seasons. Role players helped the Warriors stay afloat, but they aren’t the ones Kerr is drawing up plays for with seconds left on the clock.