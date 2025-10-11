Diplo’s Run Club takes over Golden Gate Park

By Ezra Wallach Published Oct. 11, 2025 • 12:45pm

If the phrase “work hard, play hard” summarizes anything, it is Diplo’s Run Club, a 5k and concert that on Sunday made its way to San Francisco for the second time as part of a countrywide tour. The race and rave brands itself as the “ultimate reimagined 5K experience with an afterparty you won’t forget.” While the 2024 event took place along the Embarcadero, this year’s version cordoned off the car-free portion of JFK Drive on the eastern edge of Golden Gate Park, where participants ran, walked, or something in between.

Vape and weed smoke lingered above the thousands of bodies in the early morning sun — and yet, the event was chock-full of families. There were babies and toddlers with noise-canceling headphones, pregnant women, and grandmas running with their grandchildren. Nadia Espinosa, a 43-year-old tech finance worker, planned to run the race with her grandmother and two kids until one of them injured their leg. The family tries to run a race every month around the Bay Area or even in different countries. But, for now, they had to walk, taking in the views and posing for pictures at the various public art along JFK Drive. "It's gonna be their first rave," Espinosa said laughing and pointing to her kids. A group of friends, one of whom just had surgery, could be seen at the back of pack, walking the entire course. They saw the event as something fun to do on a weekend morning — and, sarcastically quipped it was a way to pay for something they could normally do for free. They strolled with coffees in hand, unfazed that they might be late for the actual concert.

An hour after the start of the race, most of the participants had made it to the finish line by the Conservatory of Flowers. From there, the EDM music could be heard faintly in the background. On the way to Robin Williams Meadow, where the concert took place, they gobbled up free bananas and took selfies with their gold participation medals.

Source: Video by Ezra Wallach

