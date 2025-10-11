Diplo’s Run Club takes over Golden Gate Park

If the phrase “work hard, play hard” summarizes anything, it is Diplo’s Run Club, a 5k and concert that on Sunday made its way to San Francisco for the second time as part of a countrywide tour.
The race and rave brands itself as the “ultimate reimagined 5K experience with an afterparty you won’t forget.”
While the 2024 event took place along the Embarcadero, this year’s version cordoned off the car-free portion of JFK Drive on the eastern edge of Golden Gate Park, where participants ran, walked, or something in between.
Vape and weed smoke lingered above the thousands of bodies in the early morning sun — and yet, the event was chock-full of families. There were babies and toddlers with noise-canceling headphones, pregnant women, and grandmas running with their grandchildren.
Nadia Espinosa, a 43-year-old tech finance worker, planned to run the race with her grandmother and two kids until one of them injured their leg. The family tries to run a race every month around the Bay Area or even in different countries. But, for now, they had to walk, taking in the views and posing for pictures at the various public art along JFK Drive.
“It’s gonna be their first rave,” Espinosa said laughing and pointing to her kids.
A group of friends, one of whom just had surgery, could be seen at the back of pack, walking the entire course. They saw the event as something fun to do on a weekend morning — and, sarcastically quipped it was a way to pay for something they could normally do for free. They strolled with coffees in hand, unfazed that they might be late for the actual concert.
An hour after the start of the race, most of the participants had made it to the finish line by the Conservatory of Flowers. From there, the EDM music could be heard faintly in the background. On the way to Robin Williams Meadow, where the concert took place, they gobbled up free bananas and took selfies with their gold participation medals.
Down at the rave, heads bobbed, butts twerked, Zoomers jumped on top of each other, and friends sat on each other’s shoulders.
The featured music by the superstar DJ included remixes to familiar songs by Lady Gaga and Kesha. “I know it’s 10:30 but I want to turn up!” Diplo exclaimed when he reached the stage.
The show offered food and alcohol, including “Lightstrike,” which brands itself as a “hard refresher.” It’s like Gatorade, but with the same alcohol content as a can of beer.
“People are going to be drinking, but they need to take care of themselves,” said Jared Stangrover, a 27-year-old marketing coordinator who after running most of the race with two of his friends, was enjoying a Lightstrike. “You run and do a little workout, and then you get to dance and have a little bit more fun afterwards.”
Dawn Bail, a 56-year-old teacher, who was joined by her 19-year-old daughter, Luella, said she thought it was a great model for the concert to be so early in the day, when it’s easier to get a permit and for families to participate. She also loved that Diplo takes part.
“I saw him running,” Bail said. “It was really cool.”
It seemed like no one in attendance was aware of — or wanted to think too much about — the sexual assault allegations (opens in new tab) Diplo’s been battling for the last half-decade.
“That’s gross,” said Elaine, an art director in her 30s who refused to give her last name and who had no idea about the allegations. “I mean, ideally, innocent until proven guilty — but I don’t even really know Diplo.”
“Well, he’s a DJ, and you know how groupies are,” added Roger Hinston, a 45-year-old retired marine after running the whole race. “They want to do things with famous people.”
“But it still is wrong,” he added. ”If a girl says, ‘No,’ you should say, ‘OK.’”