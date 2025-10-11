The tech mogul’s companies haven’t been leaving the Bay Area, but rather, have been expanding their office footprint at every turn.

Do as I whine, not as I sign. Despite Elon Musk’s constant stream of criticism about California’s politics , business climate, and quality of life issues, the billionaire’s companies keep gobbling up new office leases in the Bay Area. This time, Musk’s brain-implant company Neuralink is going to take an entire research building in South San Francisco. According to real estate sources, the company has agreed to lease a newly-constructed, 144,000-square-foot property at 499 Forbes Blvd.