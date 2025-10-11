Gwyneth Paltrow returns to SF with seed oil-free salad and gluten-free pizza

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop empire is making its comeback in San Francisco — this time with a culinary twist.
Goop Kitchens, a food-focused offshoot of Paltrow’s luxury (and at times controversial (opens in new tab)) wellness and lifestyle brand, is slated to open three Bay Area locations in San Francisco, Sunnyvale, and San Jose. The San Francisco outpost will be located inside a shared kitchen space at 60 Morris St. in SoMa. It will offer takeout and delivery only and is expected to open Dec. 8.
Donald Moore, Goop Kitchen co-founder and CEO, said the company has had its eye on the Bay Area for a while but wanted to expand thoughtfully. “The Bay Area has always felt like a natural home for Goop Kitchen,” he said.
Paltrow opened the first Goop Kitchen in Santa Monica in 2021, positioning it as a “clean,” health-conscious delivery and takeout concept, known for serving menu items that eschew a laundry list of ingredients ranging from corn, canola, and sunflower oils to dairy. Currently, there are 10 ghost kitchen locations across Southern California.
Kim Floresca, the restaurant group’s vice president of culinary operations, previously worked at Michelin-level restaurants including Spain’s El Bulli, which closed in 2011; Thomas Keller’s Per Se in New York City; and The Restaurant at Meadowood, which was destroyed in the Glass Fire in 2020.
The new restaurant’s seasonal menu offers dishes such as a fall harvest chopped salad with gem lettuce, roasted delicata squash, yellow beets, and a maple mustard vinaigrette, and a fall classic pizza (opens in new tab), also starring delicata squash with honey, sea salt, and chili flakes.
Goop Kitchen’s menu adheres to Paltrow’s famously strict wellness standards, which have not always aligned with scientific evidence. Each dish on the menu has earned her “Goop Certified Clean” stamp of approval, meaning they’re void of gluten, refined sugars, processed foods, seed oils, corn, peanuts, and preservatives.
While Paltrow opened a Goop retail store and facial room at the Marin County Mart shopping complex in 2024, the Goop Kitchen’s Northern California expansion marks Paltrow’s return to San Francisco. It comes four years after she closed a retail store called Goop Lab in Pacific Heights. It opened in November 2019, and sold “psychic vampire repellent” and vaginal eggs for just four months before closing abruptly due to the pandemic.