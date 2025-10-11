Gwyneth Paltrow returns to SF with seed oil-free salad and gluten-free pizza

Goop Kitchens, a food-focused offshoot of Paltrow’s luxury (and at times controversial (opens in new tab) ) wellness and lifestyle brand, is slated to open three Bay Area locations in San Francisco, Sunnyvale, and San Jose. The San Francisco outpost will be located inside a shared kitchen space at 60 Morris St. in SoMa. It will offer takeout and delivery only and is expected to open Dec. 8.

Donald Moore, Goop Kitchen co-founder and CEO, said the company has had its eye on the Bay Area for a while but wanted to expand thoughtfully. “The Bay Area has always felt like a natural home for Goop Kitchen,” he said.

Paltrow opened the first Goop Kitchen in Santa Monica in 2021, positioning it as a “clean,” health-conscious delivery and takeout concept, known for serving menu items that eschew a laundry list of ingredients ranging from corn, canola, and sunflower oils to dairy. Currently, there are 10 ghost kitchen locations across Southern California.

Kim Floresca, the restaurant group’s vice president of culinary operations, previously worked at Michelin-level restaurants including Spain’s El Bulli, which closed in 2011; Thomas Keller’s Per Se in New York City; and The Restaurant at Meadowood, which was destroyed in the Glass Fire in 2020.