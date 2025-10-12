Benioff backtracks comments about sending National Guard to SF

But it wasn’t until he already started a firestorm.

Days after saying he’d support the the Trump administration sending the National Guard to San Francisco ahead of Salesforce’s annual conference, Marc Benioff says that’s not what he really meant. “San Francisco’s public safety challenges are real and complex, and we need to continue exploring every possible pathway to create a safer city for everyone,” he wrote on X. “When I was recently asked about federal resources, my point was this: each year, to make Dreamforce as safe as possible for 50,000 attendees, we add 200 additional law enforcement professionals — coordinated across city, state, and other partners. It’s proof that collaboration works and a reminder that the city needs more resources to keep San Franciscans safe year-round.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The lengthy clarification (opens in new tab) came late Sunday afternoon, several hot takes and headlines after his widely reported remarks to a New York Times reporter a few days earlier. In a phone call from his private jet on Thursday, Benioff told the Times reporter that he would welcome federal troops in San Francisco and said the city should have 1,000 more police officers than it currently does. “If they can be cops, I’m all for it,” he reportedly said. Local politicians were horrified. “This is a slap in the face to San Francisco,” District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey posted on X, echoing sentiments of his colleagues in City Hall.